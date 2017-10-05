[The Injustice Blog] Tagbo’s death and why Davido should be talking

It is said that for a celebrity, every news is publicity, however, some news which appears as publicity have far-reaching damage on the receiver of such news. An example of that is the news of the death of Tagbo Umeike; which is now trailing Nigerian artiste, Davido.

It was reported that Tagbo and Davido are longtime friends which was confirmed going by a number of pictures that have been shared online by various social media users; showing the duo and some members of his crew.

The longtime friendship shared by them is about to bring a collateral damage on Davido’s reputation if not well handled. In a series of messages via his Snapchat handle @davidoofficial, he claimed that the accusations are false but won’t speak about it for now as a mark of respect for Tagbo and his family.

The truth here is that Davido cannot keep quiet for now on this issue as this is the right time to address it once and for all. As long as the issue is not yet in court. As a result, it is advised that Davido and his HKN management or his publicist or whoever wants to handle it to ‘clean his name’ once and for all on this issue.

It took several years for him to build his brand to the stage where it is and it won’t be in the interest of his struggles to allow any stain to come near it.

A stitch in time saves nine.