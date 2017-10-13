The Thread: This is why Igbos call themselves Jews

Ever wondered why one of the attributes Igbos reel out proudly while discussing their heritage is “we are descended from Jews”?

Well, for one Jews are economic giants, not just in their country but around the world.  Over here, Igbos are known for their trading brilliance. Balogun market at Christmas is testament to how much of a stronghold Igbos are, entrepreneurially. You might call it famzing, but well…

Also, the Jews have a long and tortured history. The Holocaust still lives in the consciousness of survivors. And hello, Biafra. Just like the Jews, Igbos went through the pogrom at the hands of the Federal Government – because “One Nigeria”

However, there’s more to the story as Amara Nwankpa reveals below:

Awwww.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: Can our human rights come in handy this year?

We should all be worried about what we consume | 5 takeaways from Nigeria’s yam crisis

Buhari told us to focus on Northern Nigeria – World Bank