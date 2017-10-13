The Thread: This is why Igbos call themselves Jews

Ever wondered why one of the attributes Igbos reel out proudly while discussing their heritage is “we are descended from Jews”?

Well, for one Jews are economic giants, not just in their country but around the world. Over here, Igbos are known for their trading brilliance. Balogun market at Christmas is testament to how much of a stronghold Igbos are, entrepreneurially. You might call it famzing, but well…

Also, the Jews have a long and tortured history. The Holocaust still lives in the consciousness of survivors. And hello, Biafra. Just like the Jews, Igbos went through the pogrom at the hands of the Federal Government – because “One Nigeria”

However, there’s more to the story as Amara Nwankpa reveals below:

THREAD: When I tweeted about Igbos & loyalty to the Catholic Church yesterday, many of you asked for links & more info. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) October 13, 2017

Infact, Jewish Associations from all over the world made a big effort and spent lots of money to provide aid to Biafra — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) October 13, 2017

To many Igbo people, the brotherhood with Israel is real because they felt it at their hour of greatest need. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) October 13, 2017

I hope my little history thread has helped in improving our understanding of the things we usually make fun of. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) October 13, 2017

Also, this blog is a fantastic read on the Biafran Airlift. It even has illustrations! https://t.co/l0at058J9I — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) October 13, 2017

Awwww.