The Thread: “A political prostitute will always be a political prostitute” | TwitterNG reacts to Atiku’s transfer to PDP

2019 is shaping up to be quite contentious, with this transfer by 4-time presidential aspirant, Abubakar Atiku. A week after PDP sent out a letter begging him to return to the party he helped create, Atiku responded in the affirmative today. For some reason, this move has APC goons knickers in a twist. We wonder why.

.@atiku ta ku. Resigns from @APCNigeria as predicted. Set to return to his vomit @OfficialPDPNig — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) November 24, 2017

So he said…..“When I toured our country and listened to the hopes, fears and expectations of Nigerians from all walks of life, I said the APC is the final bus stop, and that it is the end of the line. Because it is for me,” – @atiku pic.twitter.com/dhHvOD1jE5 — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) November 24, 2017

@atiku 3 yrs ago, you left PDP for APC. Your interview with BBC Hausa👇 “I really want to see a strong 2nd party for the party,". You pledged that you will never return to the PDP, saying that from all indications the party would no longer be what it used to be. What CHANGed? pic.twitter.com/mOrwqmcir9 — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) November 24, 2017

It's only God that will judge the marabout that told Atiku this Presidency thing na him birthright oh because that is the only explanation — Abike (@Jollz) November 24, 2017

Atiku Abubakar’s three-year loan deal to APC with an option of permanent transfer has officially come to an end, after PDP activated the buy-back clause in his contract. — Doctor YazzY Olu (@Dr_Yazzy) November 24, 2017

First signing of the January transfer window set to be completed in November. Roving striker, Atiku, set to move to boyhood club, PDP, for an undisclosed amount. Sources say PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman Makarfi has promised him a role as captain of the first team…. — Dolapo Oni (@Dolarpo) November 24, 2017

FOR THE RECORDS: This is how Atiku has been moving. PDP 👉 ACN 👉 PDP 👉 APC 👉??? — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) November 24, 2017

The 2019 Political Transfer season has opened. Expect major movements in the market. When the market closes, all the major parties will remain what they always were; tools of a privileged few. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) November 24, 2017

How can @atiku re-decamp to PDP be a news

Is it not normal for molue to leave Oshodi to Agege and return to Oshodi? — #ChangeHasCome (@ChangeHasComee) November 24, 2017

Both Atiku&Buhari have run for president in 3 different parties. You can't read much into these defections except that parties don't matter — Resistance is Futile (@chrisngwodo) November 24, 2017

Atiku dump APC decamp back to PDP and the cycle continues.. The beat goes on… — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) November 24, 2017

Atiku to PDP, Obanikoro to APC. But your favourite analysts are still swearing by political parties. Abeg, don't let anyone deceive you with 'choose a side' rhetoric in 2019. The only real demarcation is between ordinary Nigerians and the political class. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) November 24, 2017

A political prostitute and opportunist will always remain a political prostitute and opportunist. @Atiku has never fitted inn in APC. His political ideology is that of looting the treasury, while APC stands for something entirely different. Good riddance.. pic.twitter.com/Lua99jExX7 — APC Niger(ia) State (@NigerAPC) November 24, 2017

In everything @atiku wrote in that party resignation letter it's the "God" part that struck me the most.

How these people easily mention God and at the same time rape His people is what intrigues me. And this same God will soon tell him to go back to PDP — SoulJah (@jeffphilips1) November 24, 2017

@atiku leaving @APCNigeria to contest on the platform of @OfficialPDPNig is a dead on arrival strategy. @atiku is unstable, lacks discipline and can't be Nigeria president. @Ayourb tell the world. — Nigeria Gatekeeper.. (@SundayOs) November 24, 2017

I wish to congratulate the Congratulator General of the Federation @atiku for this bold move and kindly ask him to carry along some of these cockroaches from APC to his new found love; the shegiyar uwa. Thanks and Goodluck. pic.twitter.com/JXK96qa75d — Adamu Hayatu™ (@AHayatu) November 24, 2017

I wish I can advise Alh Atiku. Leaving APC for PDP would end up rubbishing him. It's better to announce his exit from politics and carry the toga of National Stateman — Olukayode bakre (@kayodebakre8) November 24, 2017

Favourite this. 1. .@atiku will defect to PDM. 2. PDP will merge with PDM and other smaller parties before 2019 3. Atiku will eventually emerge as their candidate after spending bastard money. Just watch. — Bankole Akintunde Adebayo (@AdeBanqie) November 24, 2017

"I will never contest for Presidency again." – @MBuhari (2011) "I will not leave APC." – @atiku (2014) If you took the former seriously & campaigned/voted for him, you cannot validly condemn the latter for leaving APC — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) November 24, 2017

People are funny. They want Atiku (Who wants to be President) to remain in the APC when it is sure that Buhari will be the APC candidate in 2019. Okay, what should Atiku stay there to do? — Itú Bàbá ìta (@Oddy4real) November 24, 2017

Nothing is constant in politics. Things change & you have you change with them. Making a vow & breaking it is not necessarily a design in politics. Both Buhari and Atiku are common in making & breaking their vows. The former not to run again & the latter not to change party. — Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) November 24, 2017

When Atiku was giving Buhari money in 2015 to campaign and renting Private Jets for the APC Campaign Team, he was a Saint. Same Atiku that gave APC Guber candidates money. Today, he is corrupt and a political prostitute.This is the gospel according to APC. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) November 24, 2017

Buhari contested under ANPP in 2003 Buhari contested under CPC in 2011 Buhari contested under APC in 2015 If @atiku is a political prostitute then what is @MBuhari ? — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) November 24, 2017

I dont get this 'Atiku should resign from politics'. Why should he??? We supported an old, incompetent & half-dead Buhari in 2015. Same Buhari will recontest in 2019. But it is Atiku that we want to quit politics. Una no well… — Kingsley (@kingysly_01) November 24, 2017

LOL why are people upset though? Atiku decmaping is not a religious apostasy, it's his choice…. Let's calm down 😂 I'm only happy cos he was a strong contender for the APC ticket….he's now taken like a thousand steps away from Asorock. — Abdulrahman Usman Leme (@Abdulrahmanleme) November 24, 2017

Only one set of people are bashing Atiku for resigning from a party of looters , lai-ers , ethnic chauvinists & hypocrites Buharists😁 — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) November 24, 2017

Sule Lamido now needs to step up his game. No one knows his views on economics and restructuring.

He'll give Buhari a good fight up North. But down South, Atiku seems to be more popular.

Either way, 2019 politics season has started. Governance is over. Buhari's 1st term is over. — Gege (@nigeriasbest) November 24, 2017

Atiku re-re-joins PDP. He joined around 1998, re-joined around 2010, so now, he's re-re-joining in 2017. Put some respect on the man's hustle. #CHANGE 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/EoeSTa1pYB — Nejeeb Bello (@Bar_Baric) November 24, 2017

I like Atiku's relentless ambition. In the face of such improbable odds, mam keeps trying to fulfil his ambition. There is a lesson there if you remove your partisan glasses. Like religion, partisan politics blinds and numbs the brain. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) November 24, 2017

Atiku is Nigeria's most business inclined Politician. He is Nigeria'a largest private employer, with over 50,000 employees (even more than Dangote, 26,000 employees). He challenged anyone who has proof of him being corrupt to come out this year, no one did. Facts are sacred. — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) November 24, 2017

When EFCC hears Atiku has resigned from APC pic.twitter.com/GlDrFBWk1B — MURTALA (@MurtalaIbin) November 24, 2017

Dear Atiku, despite Baba's warning to u about 2019 via INTELS, u still did your habitual political jorojarajoro. U leave Baba no choice. All flights to Russia from Nigeria in 2018 must be routed thru Alaska on US soil. Politics is the father of geography… — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) November 24, 2017

You people swear that Atiku is a nobody but won't stop get angry over his political decisions. pic.twitter.com/F5xr0OzeCJ — Jason B Femi-Ema (@femiTRIP) November 24, 2017

Issa mystery.