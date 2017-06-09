The Thread: “Trump is too stupid to know…” | Everything you missed about the Comey hearing

After Director of the (FBI), James Comey was fired on 9 May by President Donald Trump while conducting investigations into possible ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign, the Senate Intelligence Committe called him to testify about “his role in the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections,”, Vox reported”

Comey dropped a few bombshells during his testimony. In case you missed it all, Twitter kept watch for you.

See below:

Trump’s timeline

Lordy, Comey

Comey: I take POTUS at his word that I was fired because of Russia investigation and he wanted to relieve the pressure #ComeyHearing — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 8, 2017

Comey: "I was so stunned by the conversation [with Trump] that I just took it in…Lordy I hope there are tapes." #ComeyHearing — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 8, 2017

Comey only felt the need to keep written documents on conversations he had with Trump. Not Bush nor Obama… #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/eKy4XewEU2 — Danielle Butler (@RealDanieB) June 8, 2017

The FBI Director did not trust the President-Elect of the United States. He thought he might lie. Let that sit for a minute. #ComeyDay — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) June 8, 2017

Comey's opening statement confirms a disturbing pattern of actions taken by the Trump Admin leading up to and after his firing #ComeyDay — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 8, 2017

Republicans

REPUBLICANS: Trump is too stupid to know he obstructed justice. AMERICA: 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 8, 2017

REPUBLICANS: Trump is the smartest deal-maker in the world! ALSO REPUBLICANS: You can't expect him to know the law. pic.twitter.com/RpzErEZiih — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 8, 2017

BIG TAKEAWAYS FROM COMEY HEARING: 1. Trump is guilty. 2. Republicans are determined to act like he's not. 3. McCain has lost his mind. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 8, 2017

McCain

KAMALA HARRIS: Let's talk about Sessions JOHN CORNYN: Let's talk about Hillary MARCO RUBIO: Let's talk about me JOHN MCCAIN: I got bingo! — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 8, 2017

McCain doesn't sound well. Like something is wrong with him. Incoherent… — Jason I (@jasoniviking) June 8, 2017

Everyone listening to Mcain: pic.twitter.com/QR4RnU2u1C — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) June 8, 2017

The Comey leaks

Former FBI Director James Comey admitted that he leaked his memos about @POTUS to the press. pic.twitter.com/eRSKoLASld — GOP (@GOP) June 8, 2017

COMEY CONFIRMS HE ASKED A FRIEND TO LEAK INFORMATION TO THE PRESS. Are you freaking kidding me. — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) June 8, 2017

Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press? Is this a joke? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Yet James Comey WOULD NOT announce or leak that President Donald Trump was not under FBI investigation though. — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) June 8, 2017

Fake News

Comey: 'There have many, many stories reportedly based on classified info….especially about Russia….that are just DEAD WRONG.' pic.twitter.com/SN53hAD4Ut — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) June 8, 2017

. @NBCNews & @nytimes reporters reveal an incredible bias against @realDonaldTrump. Its hard to see how this is a simple mistake. pic.twitter.com/L7yr4XrCnG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 8, 2017

Comey’s double standards

Comey, a former U.S. Att'y, Dep AG & FBI Dir, seemed woefully unprepared to discuss his duty to report crime under 18 U.S.C. Sec. 4. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 8, 2017

Not true Comey "did nothing" when Lynch directed him to lie re Clinton criminal investigation, calling it a "matter." In fact, he obeyed her — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 8, 2017

.@DonaldJTrumpJr: "I think [Fmr. FBI Dir. Comey's] credibility in D.C., after probably an illustrious career, has to be shot." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/8RkcdH5PBb — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2017

Backstory

Comey threatened to resign b/c he disagreed w/ Bush on surveillance law. He didn't say a word when Lynch directed him to lie about Hillary. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 8, 2017

He threatened to resign over a policy disagreement w/ the Bush admin, but not when Trump allegedly told him to drop an investigation. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 8, 2017

Comey has worked for three presidential administrations. He's trashed each one w/ narratives in which he was the only honest man around. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 8, 2017

At some point, it might be time to consider the possibility Comey's a scheming coward who only comes clean when he has nothing left to lose. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 8, 2017

Lynch gets lynched

James Comey admits that AG Lynch convinced him to describe @HillaryClinton investigation as a "matter," for political reasons. #ComeyHearing — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 8, 2017

Loretta Lynch is having a surprisingly bad day in the Comey testimony — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 8, 2017

JAMES COMEY complied with Loretta Lynch's directive to mislead the public because it "wasn't a hill worth dying on" https://t.co/Eq677fEqNF — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 8, 2017

Did the president really obstruct justice?

1. Comey confirmed my view that under the constitution the Pres w/d have the authority to order FBI Director to stop investigating Flynn — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) June 8, 2017

He confirmed that the President can order anyone to be investigated or not investigated. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) June 8, 2017

The President legally can stop any investigation any time he wants. Bush Sr. did it with Cap Weinberger: https://t.co/rLXpd6d3Ui — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) June 8, 2017

Trump, Comey and Sessions

Sen Blunt: If you told Sessions you didn't want to be alone with Trump again, why did you continue to take his calls? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

The gist: if Comey was so disturbed by Trump's take on Flynn & didn't want to be alone w/ the Prez why did he continue private calls w/ him? — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) June 8, 2017

How this may end

Breaking – The Trump legal team WILL go after James Comey for leaking. He will face some legal jeopardy. #ComeyDay — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) June 9, 2017

We watch.