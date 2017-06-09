EFCC files fresh charges against recalled judges

Barely a week after the National Judicial Council recalled six suspended judges, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed corruption charges against two of them.

The NJC on Saturday recalled the judges, stating that the government has failed to file charges against them.

But the EFCC on Thursday filed a 14-count charge against Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the judge had a significant increase in his assets that he could not reasonably explain in relation to his lawful income.

The commission also filed four-count charges of corruption and attempting to pervert the course of justice against Mohammed Yunusa, a judge in the federal high court, Lagos.