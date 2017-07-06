The Thread: “You are a fool. Wetin concern your papa for the matter”? | Wizkid’s fans tackle Tekno

It’s like Wizkid’s way of getting through the London heat is turning the heat on others. Just saying.

First, it was Davido who was the subject of his digital assault yesterday. No one knows what set Starboy off. The diss came out of the blue. Or maybe it was just the London heat.

[In case you missed it] “The Thread: Shots fired on Twitter NG over Wizkid’s tweet”

When Tekno decided to poke his nose into the affair, Wizkid gave him a taste of Savage.

He trolled:

Star boy clapped back:

Brutal, aye. It’s never a good thing when your features are compared to a duck. Come on, man. Spare some sympathy.

Oh, lest we forget, just so people wouldn’t get confused as to the intended recipient, Wizkid set the record straight:

Twitter has all the fun, doesn’t it? And for Starboy’s fans, this was a 2-day banquet:

The celebrations begin

Not just a duck; also a phone

These water creatures

No love for Tekno

Tekno tries to get a word in

Twitter NG autocorrects

Tekno hangs on to drop-out status

That wind was too strong

Last rites

Oh, here’s a lone watchdog

Take that, Tekno

Some mature advice

Everybody comot face o

Because this is how we roll:

Fair warning.

