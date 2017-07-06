The Thread: “You are a fool. Wetin concern your papa for the matter”? | Wizkid’s fans tackle Tekno

It’s like Wizkid’s way of getting through the London heat is turning the heat on others. Just saying.

So hot in london! Damn! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) July 6, 2017

First, it was Davido who was the subject of his digital assault yesterday. No one knows what set Starboy off. The diss came out of the blue. Or maybe it was just the London heat.

[In case you missed it] “The Thread: Shots fired on Twitter NG over Wizkid’s tweet”

When Tekno decided to poke his nose into the affair, Wizkid gave him a taste of Savage.

He trolled:

Star boy clapped back:

Good morning! Ducks dont play where lions play! 😏 Enjoy ur day my people! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) July 6, 2017

Brutal, aye. It’s never a good thing when your features are compared to a duck. Come on, man. Spare some sympathy.

Oh, lest we forget, just so people wouldn’t get confused as to the intended recipient, Wizkid set the record straight:

Twitter has all the fun, doesn’t it? And for Starboy’s fans, this was a 2-day banquet:

The celebrations begin

@wizkidayo got time for everybody 😂 Shots from the other side — Man.Like.Pabs ⚡️ (@_Abdoulaziz_) July 6, 2017

Not just a duck; also a phone

If iPhone and Samsung be arguing, Motorola go come put mouth pic.twitter.com/Bo7WtBBUcb — Tripbeatz (@iamkach_e) July 6, 2017

U mean Tekno na Motorola nw… Ewoooo… 😂😂😂🙆🙆🙆🙆 — SuCcEsS…..🙏 (@EMEXBEST) July 6, 2017

I no call anybody name oh😂😂 — Tripbeatz (@iamkach_e) July 6, 2017

Duck 🦆= Tekno Frog 🐸= Davido Lion 🦁= Wizkid — qbenqa (@qbenqa) July 6, 2017

These water creatures

Meanwhile frogs and ducks Issa aquatic animal something pic.twitter.com/czXrfr0VXd — Sukuta Pasu (@Iamsamshegzy) July 6, 2017

No love for Tekno

Tekno and Davido be like:

"Who? Me?!" pic.twitter.com/R41ZGqBqPS — Teedar Red (@TeedarRed) July 6, 2017

Tekno tries to get a word in

Twitter NG autocorrects

Tekno hangs on to drop-out status

Somebody should take Tekno's phone away from him. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MHp5M5lrEP — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) July 6, 2017

That wind was too strong

Tekno: no no it's nothing I'm cool

Wizkid and Davido😂

Babanla leave dis boys na😂 pic.twitter.com/WVGKwe7IGm — Romeo (@Rizzy_Miles) July 6, 2017

Last rites

Lord, forgive Tekno for his trespasses, as you have forgiven those who trespass against us. pic.twitter.com/e7WvH6ihhr — ANONYMOUS 🇳🇬 (@DeraySoyan) July 6, 2017

Oh, here’s a lone watchdog

Tekno is the first Act to be nominated for the BET Best International Act: Africa award without having an album, EP or a mixtape to his name — 🇸 🇺 🇨 🇨 🇪 🇸 🇸 (@iam_2gunz) July 6, 2017

Take that, Tekno

TechNo and OBO weakness , where una dey For Pakurumo ??? Thunder fire both of una . @wizkidayo BABA NLA oya go collect dat GRAMMY 💪🏿💪🏿 — Greatness (@Greatnessonlyy) July 6, 2017

Some mature advice

Tekno should have known better than to have gotten himself involved in Wizkid & Davido's beef. See now, Wizkid has labelled him as a duck.😭😭 — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) July 6, 2017

Everybody comot face o

Lol wait. Davido, Wizkid & Tekno are all tweeting from Jand. Let me warm beans & plan my life — Georgesketch (@Georgesketch) July 6, 2017

After what happened to Tekno.. Anytime any beef occurs between Wizkid and Davido Other African musicians; pic.twitter.com/cBVZLgOu6Y — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) July 6, 2017

Because this is how we roll:

Welcome to Nigeria. Where @wizkidayo 's fans will do ANYTHING just for their STARBOY!!! 🌊 — Andre ★ Rtd Jigolo (@dredaristocrat) July 6, 2017

Fair warning.