The Thread: How Zimbabwe proves patriarchy is alive and kicking

For 37 years, Zimbabwe has been under the iron rule of Robert Mugabe. But last week, the tables turned. And why? Because his wife, Grace Mugabe, had decided to take over the reins since at 93 years of age, the despot Robert couldn’t keep up anymore. In a strategic move to clear the way for Grace to assume the throne, the second in command, Mnangagwa, beloved of the Military was fired.

And that’s when hell broke loose. The Military swiftly went into action; took over Harare and put Robert Mugabe in custody; took over the state-owned TV station and asked Robert to resign. The people of Zimbabwe also found their voice for the first time in a long while and trooped into the streets to protest against the Mugabe dynasty.

Curious timing, not so? Why the strong reactions? Is it because a woman was about to take over? Twitter certainly thinks so:

Grace Mugabe thought that power is sexually transmitted. #Zimbabwe — Superblack (@PMahumapelo) November 15, 2017

Remarkable though how many decades the Zimbabwean military could take of a ‘disgraceful’ old man. But once it was a ‘disgraceful’ woman about to take charge, it suddenly became too much. — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) November 15, 2017

The greatest tragedy of the Mugabe story is that he ended up with the wrong woman. Had Sally (his first wife) lived things would have been far better. Sadly she died and he ended up getting married to a demon-possessed Jezebel called Grace who has the spirit of Lady Macbeth. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 16, 2017

Reactions:

"Like a compass facing north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman." https://t.co/urvjRXanCk — Sir Slay (@TheBlackHermit) November 17, 2017

Can someone please ask that girl who was attacked by Grace Mugabe who her witch doctor is. Asking for a friend. — Not a *coup coup (@THISisLULE) November 19, 2017

I'm really happy for Zimbabwe BUT if this was done so Grace Mugabe won't be President it'll only be indicative of peak patriarchy. Basically saying "we can allow a man derail us for 37 years unhindered, but the thought of a woman succeeding him alone is toooo unfathomable.

Sigh — Hemenseter (@HemButs) November 15, 2017

We’re still a long ways off.