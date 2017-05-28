Time to stop German cars sales in the U.S | Trump tells European leaders

U.S President Donald Trump has said “the Germans are bad, very bad” while meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Thursday, according to the German news magazine Der Spiegel.

Trump was criticizing the German trade surplus.

Trump’s meeting with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Council Donald Tusk on Thursday morning was followed by a larger, closed-door meeting with European leaders.

“Look at the millions of cars that they are selling in the USA. Horrible. We will stop that,” Trump said at the meeting, according to Der Spiegel.

The report says as a reduction of the U.S. trade deficit is a priority of Trump, the U.S. president has blamed German trade surplus as a contributing factor and has pledged to “stop” German car sales to the U.S.