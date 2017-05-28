Kidnappers of Lagos school pupils demand N1bn ransom

Kidnappers of six pupils of Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos State, have demanded N1bn ransom for their release, Punch reports.

The parents were reportedly contacted on Saturday and allowed to speak with their children.

While two of them were asked to pay N400m each, another two were told to raise N100m per child.

A parent said, “They allowed me to speak with my son. I asked him if he was fine and he said yes. They asked me to meet with the school authorities to raise N400m for my child to be released.”

Another parent of one of the pupils said they begged the kidnappers that they had only menial jobs when they demanded the same amount.

“I said N400m was much, but one of them told me not to worry myself. He said I should meet with the school authorities and the government. I was also allowed to speak with my child. I spoke with two other parents and they said they were asked to pay N100m each,” the parent said.

The gunmen had invaded the school at 6am on Thursday through the back and seized 10 male students.

They were later profiled, before 4 were allowed to go.

The students kidnapped are Peter Jonah, Isiaq Rahmon, Adebayo George, Judah Agbausi, Pelumi Philips and Farouq Yusuf.

It was reported that the gunmen had written the school authorities three days before the incident, informing them of the attack.