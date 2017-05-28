‘APC to hold convention after Ramadan’

The All Progressives Congress has scheduled to hold after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Punch reports.

This is coming barely three days after APC governors and the party’s National Working Committee resolved to proceed with preparations for the convention.

A Northern member of the party’s National Working Committee said, “We are optimistic that the President will return in time for the convention. However, if he doesn’t make it back before then; no part of our laws prevents the Acting President from taking charge of proceedings.

“Remember, it is a joint ticket. President Buhari has left none of us in doubt about his commitment to this nation, the party and our democracy.

“He is indeed a born-again democrat. He has always done the needful each time he has to travel out of the country.”

The party’s National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire (SAN), said the party would hold its convention this year.

Asked if the physical presence of the President is required for the event to hold, Banire said, “Look at our constitution, did you find where it is mandatory (for the President to attend)?

“There is no provision. It will hold this year. It will be after Ramadan.”