Tinubu pays Osinbajo surprise visit; FG declares public holiday | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

FG declares June 13 public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 13, as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of Democracy Day and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a secured, united and prosperous nation.

Tinubu pays VP Osinbajo surprise visit

L: Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, R: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Thursday night paid a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at his Aguda residence at the State House, Abuja.

According to Premium Times, the former Lagos governor was jovial throughout the visit and shared the story of Osinbajo’s contributions to him and to his political sojourn.

Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some other politicians.

INEC to shut down candidates nomination portal by June 17, July 15

“For the next one week from tomorrow (June 10), all political parties are required to submit their list of candidates for national elections (Presidential/Vice Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives) latest by Friday (June 17).

“For State elections (Governorship/Deputy Governorship and State Houses of Assembly), the list of candidates shall be uploaded from July 1 to July 15, as already provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election already released by the Commission.

“All political parties are required to upload the details of their candidates for each constituency to the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP),” INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood said.

Interpol grants EFCC, ICPC, others access to its database

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has granted the nation’s security and relevant agencies access to its database for effective profiling of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and suspects of money laundering and illicit financial flows.

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, disclosed this at the end of a meeting between heads of Nigerian law enforcement agencies and officials of Interpol in Lyon, France.

The Nigerian delegation comprise representatives of National Central Bureau Abuja (NCBA), Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the ICPC.

Angry youths burn okadas in Lagos, beat motorcyclist for killing pedestrian

On Thursday, angry youths burnt over 30 motorcycles on Jakande Estate, Isheri Road, Lagos, after an okada rider killed a man on the roadside.

Reports say the okada rider was riding facing traffic when he rammed into the victim, who was standing by the roadside at First Junction Bus-Stop.

During a protest after the killing, youths attacked the okada rider until policemen rescued him.The protesters were said to have also seized motorcycles from other riders who plied the scene of the accident during the demonstration.

The President, Landlord Resident Association, Jakande Estate, Oke Afa, Fatai Oloko, said the police and the Vice Chairman of the Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, were making efforts to avert a reprisal and restore normalcy in the area