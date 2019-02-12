Today’s Noisemakers: Dami Elebe, Elnathan John, Femi Jacobs, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

46GB of Game of Thrones I downloaded is in fucking french. I’m about to learn French, oui oui bitch. — Ehi Enabs (@ehienabs) February 12, 2019

Time to mute election related words for peace of mind. Not interested in seeing your hate, propaganda, outright lies and general partisan idiocy. If we still have a country after the elections, we shall resume sensible conversation. Plus I have books to read and judge. — The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) February 12, 2019

Nigeria is not ready for this election. What a joke. — Written By (@DamiElebe) February 12, 2019

You’re keeping your head up to make eye contact with 100+ people for them to recognize your status as they walk to their seats, instead of getting comfortable and getting ready to zone out? Why? To stick it to them? To have them notice you? — Nneka O. 🇳🇬 (@Playm8z) February 12, 2019

Someone said Nigerian youths are lazy..Now he’s telling the youths to stand with him..Oga we are too lazy to stand — Abby (@Abiluv6) February 12, 2019