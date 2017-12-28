Today’s Noisemakers: George Weah, Elnathan John, Goodluck Jonathan, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. A few reactions Davido’s 30 Billion Concert:

2. Goodluck Jonathan

President Buhari’s only son, Yusuf Buhari, was involved in an accident where he sustained severe head injuries and has now being flown to Germany for further treatment.

3. Elnathan John

It is just a recycled set of individuals and they still want to continue…

4. Karo

Well…

A clap back to the above tweet but, it is the basic truth.

5. George Weah

On winning the Liberian Presidential run-off election, the former football star “embraces the immense task before him”.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ex-football star George Weah wins Liberia Presidential run-off

Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Adekunle Gold, Fani Kayode, others

George Weah may be in line to become Liberia’s next president