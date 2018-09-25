Today’s Noisemakers: Maleek Berry, Ferdinand, Kemi Olunloyo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Maleek Berry

It takes 10 years to become an “overnight success” — PAPITO (@MaleekBerry) September 25, 2018

2. Fatuntele Tunde

You can forgive someone and yet not want anything to do with them We need to understand that forgiveness is for pass reconciliation and not for future consideration — Fatuntele L. TUNDE (@KobokoGCFR) September 25, 2018

3. Ferdinand

Man said wizkid is the main cocaine distributor in the industry. E say e dey share cocaine like souvenir!!🤣🤣 Osagz is a dangerous human tbh. He deserves a lawsuit for defamation! 🙄 — Ferdinand (@Burmese_Tyga) September 25, 2018

Hmmm… these past few days has really not been funny for Wizkid. Unless he wants to deny it.

4. Kemi Olunloyo

To my NEW followers, I don't count fans, my pages are authentic & verified. I work on my main pages. I tweet my mind, give U FREE Information & educate U. #HNNAfrica is a one woman biz. I post all my content straight in ur face. NO FOLLOWS! I'm a leader not a follower Luv U💕 pic.twitter.com/hLU9eC3yID — #MadamKOO🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@HNNAfrica) September 25, 2018

Okay we haf hear, can we pass now?

5. Orji

This random guy (obviously drunk) just stopped me this evening hailing me and shit, almost prostrating, coming up, he wanted to grab my thigh (real shit) I reacted quickly and changed it for the weyrey, e wan thief penis, penis wey never reach … — Orji (@Onflood_) September 25, 2018

Hard guy hard guy…Lol!

6. Moji Delano

Social Media is doing more harm to our mental health than most of us hate to admit. God help us all. — Moji Delano (@MojiDelanoBlog) September 25, 2018

Amin oo!