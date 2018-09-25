Today’s Noisemakers: Maleek Berry, Ferdinand, Kemi Olunloyo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Maleek Berry

2. Fatuntele Tunde

3. Ferdinand

Hmmm… these past few days has really not been funny for Wizkid. Unless he wants to deny it.

4. Kemi Olunloyo

Okay we haf hear, can we pass now?

5. Orji

Hard guy hard guy…Lol!

6. Moji Delano

Amin oo!

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Op-ed Editor September 25, 2018

Ogechi Obua: Sussex expanded my worldview and made me ready for the real world

My experience at Sussex University was a pleasant surprise. I was anxious and curios about how my university experience would ...

Editor September 25, 2018

Here are some observations from the ‘inconclusive’ Osun elections

by Kola Muhammed After the build-up to the gubernatorial elections in Osun, one would have thought we will do that ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 24, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Isaac Adewole, Onome, Samklef, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 22, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Dare Art Alade, Daddy Freeze, Remi Adekoya, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Nwachukwu Ani Agwu September 22, 2018

#NotTooYoungToRun: The cacophony of youth inclusion in Nigerian politics

The Global Goals are built on the success of the Millennium Development Goals’ endeavour to exterminate all forms of poverty. ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 21, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Ramsey Nouah, the comment on disappearing ‘juju’, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail