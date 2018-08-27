Today’s Noisemakers: Monalisa Chinda, Wizkid, Wale Ozolua, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Joe Abah

Dear readers, tell us something more true about relationships.

We’re waiting.

2. Adekunle Gold

Tell them brother, tell them.

See one peculiar reply:

3. Wizkid

Abi na.

It’s just sycophancy. Carrying placard because you extended a hand. *hisses away*

4. Wale Ozolua

😅😅😅😅😅

Don’t mind them. Awon ‘konji’ enthusiasts.

5. Monalisa Chinda

Amen!!!! Hallelujah!!!!!

Where are our “village people”? Come and see and mind yourself.

6. Patoranking

Hmmmm…

Hopes…Anticipation…Assurance…The end.

7. Okere Eric

Bros, make we hear word joor!

We cannot appreciate beauty in peace again? What about girls that adjust their brezz when they see guys?🤦

8. Hottuboo

Huh!? What is this one saying again?

Abeg abeg, you don’t have to tweet.

