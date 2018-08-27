Today’s Noisemakers: Monalisa Chinda, Wizkid, Wale Ozolua, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Joe Abah

The “perfect” man or woman always belongs to someone else. The person you think has the perfect relationship thinks that another person’s relationship is the perfect one. Don’t be fooled. Your relationship is only as perfect as both of you are willing to make it. It’s hard work. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 27, 2018

Dear readers, tell us something more true about relationships.

We’re waiting.

2. Adekunle Gold

Creatives go through a lot. — KING AG #ABOUT30 (@adekunleGOLD) August 27, 2018

Tell them brother, tell them.

See one peculiar reply:

They risk their sanity — Tommy (@tejuosho_tomiwa) August 27, 2018

3. Wizkid

If u go do good..do good foreal! Do it to get nothing back. 😇 nobody gats knw🌹❤️🦅 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) August 27, 2018

Abi na.

It’s just sycophancy. Carrying placard because you extended a hand. *hisses away*

4. Wale Ozolua

My brothers from the Faculty of "Baby Just The Tip" and the Department of "Let Me Just Stay There I Won't Move" Come and see this semester's new hand out o! It is even free. Ladies, you can photocopy this hand out for them as well. https://t.co/vj9KuiEwla — Wale Ozolua (@WaleOzolua) August 27, 2018

😅😅😅😅😅

Don’t mind them. Awon ‘konji’ enthusiasts.

5. Monalisa Chinda

Amen!!!! Hallelujah!!!!!

Where are our “village people”? Come and see and mind yourself.

6. Patoranking

African Music is About to take a new shape 💪🏿😀😀😃 #HealDworld — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) August 27, 2018

Hmmmm…

Hopes…Anticipation…Assurance…The end.

7. Okere Eric

Guys stop turning your neck when you see a lady passing. Because you are not a standing fan I'm just glad I'm not among.😂😂😂 — Okere Eric JR. (@Officialericjr1) August 27, 2018

Bros, make we hear word joor!

We cannot appreciate beauty in peace again? What about girls that adjust their brezz when they see guys?🤦

8. Hottuboo

Girls with enormous foreheads forgive but don't forget things. Break-open the head and you'll find the record of when you offended her 15years ago. pic.twitter.com/VSQO5Pa3QY — HottubooF (@FHottuboo) August 27, 2018

Huh!? What is this one saying again?

Abeg abeg, you don’t have to tweet.