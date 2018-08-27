The Late 5: Buhari will not be distracted by Trump’s alleged ‘hate speech’ – BMO; NASS rejects INEC’s N189bn budget | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Following alleged claims that the United States President, Donald Trump referred to President Muhammadu Buhari as “lifeless,” the media arm of the president’s campaign has fired back at the 72-year American leader over what they called a hate speech.

In a statement signed by Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Maduekwe, Chairman and Secretary of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) respectively, the BMO noted that “President Trump’s disrespect for World Leaders were not new and would not change anytime soon,” adding that President Buhari would not be distracted by such.

The BMO who said that President Buhari remains fit and sprightly, even for the next decade went further to highlight that the President’s recent 800 metre walk where he acknowledged the cheers of members of his constituency, was an unscripted reference point that further proves a fit and lively President.

It also noted that “the US President was full of admiration for Nigeria’s President during the visit, thus such outlandish remarks as reported by the Financial Times are not just to be taken with a pinch of salt but are untrue in themselves.”

The Joint Committee on Electoral Matters in the National Assembly, has on Monday rejected the N189 billion proposed budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chairman of the Committe, Suleiman Nazif (APC, Bauchi) who briefed newsmen after a closed-door meeting with INEC on Monday, said the electoral body has been advised to return on Tuesday with a budget proposal that will reflect the earlier budget of N143 Billion presented by President Buhari in his letter to the National Assembly.

“INEC has an opportunity to reprioritize and this committee will be ready to receive them. This committee will be reconvening tomorrow (Tuesday) by 1:00 O’clock so that we can consider the presentation by INEC,” he said.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, will on Wednesday make her first visit to Nigeria, as part of efforts aimed at boosting post-Brexit trade ties.

Joined by several ministers and business representatives from various industries, May will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja and later on, visit Lagos as well as South Africa and Kenya during a 3-day visit to the continent.

“As we prepare to leave the European Union, now is the time for the UK to deepen and strengthen its global partnerships,” “adding that Africa stands right on the cusp of playing a transformative role in the global economy,” a statement from Downing Street read.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has charged Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities to publish the names of lecturers found wanting over allegations of sexual harassment of their students.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who gave this charge at the annual conference of the Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU), held at Redeemers University in Ede, Osun, on Monday, said that his team has been working and helping to reduce the ratio of corruption in the university system, stressed that the major challenge had been allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers against their students. “We can be collecting the names of the offenders monthly and advertising in all the newspapers to expose them as culprits of sexual harassment, because we are determine to fight them,” he said. Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Moshood Salvador, has defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress(APC), saying he could no longer labour in vain. Salvador who announced his defection on Monday, said he took decision because all his efforts to move the PDP in the state forward, had been frustrated by some elements in the party, adding that the national leadership of the party had done nothing to support or appreciate his efforts as chairman of the state chapter of the party. “Enough is enough. I am leaving the party with my supporters and I am taking them to APC where they would be recognised and appreciated,” he said. And stories from around the world: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Monday tasked his ministers to prepare contingency measures in case of a no-deal Brexit. (Reuters) Donald Trump’s conspicuous failure to pay tribute to the late John McCain Monday underscored the isolation of the US leader — seen by critics as incapable of bringing a divided nation together even as it mourns a political icon. (AFP) The United States has vowed to fight Iran before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), calling Tehran’s move to question the legality of recently reimposed sanctions an attempt to interfere with its national security. (Al Jazeera) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied reports on Monday that the Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen had attacked Dubai airport with a drone, and said operations were unaffected. (Reuters) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said “vigilante justice” will not be tolerated after far-right unrest over a murder in the eastern city of Chemnitz. (BBC)