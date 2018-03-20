Today’s Noisemakers: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Chude Jideonwo, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

1. Drey Mide

The line… “irrespective of our situation, let’s embrace happiness“.

Sorrow kills, really!.

2. Kate Henshaw

Now this is some inspirational stuff.

Tell us more babe!

3. Richard Mofe-Damijo

You know… thanks to the social media, you might not have to go too far to be inspired. All you have to do is follow the right users. Unless maybe your INTENTION is to see only naked people.

Let me add: maximise the impact you wish to have with a vision for intentional growth.

4. Chidubem

Nigerians are always late for Every thing except when it comes to leaving the country We'll wake up by 6am , be at airport by 2pm for flight that's by 11pm 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I3BDUnit4R — Daddy CHO (@Chidubem__O) March 19, 2018

Aisha Yesufu has something to say to that:

That's only because there is a penalty for coming late otherwise they would have been holding the plane as they shower and stroll to the airport comfortably late and noisy on top.

🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️ https://t.co/4BVJ2khwv0 https://t.co/4BVJ2khwv0 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 20, 2018

5. Oluwaseun Imade

“Begin to engage today!” Seun says.

If we really want things to change, we cannot continue to remain in the back seat.

Nice one Seun!

6.Cerè

Things that happen in a country where security is only for the rich, the influential and the politician.

This Lagos. Just found out one of my former nieghbours got shot dead. They killed him and stole his car. Struggling father of three kids uno. This is so sad. Struggling person will rob and kill struggling person while the government chill & party in their gated communities. — Cerè (@Cerebrone) March 8, 2018

Updated:

They've caught the bastards. Turns out he wasn't shot. He was stabbed in the stomach and they dumped his body on the road at 2am. He was using his car for Taxify. They killed him and sold his car for N350k. Christ. https://t.co/irDAOXje7J — Cerè (@Cerebrone) March 20, 2018

I'm so pained man. I'm so pained. This guy was just hustling to take care of his family. He was a good, honest man. Just hustling. He struggled to get through school, doing a part-time program or something. LASU, I think. Loved Nigerian music. Always bought CDs. Always. — Cerè (@Cerebrone) March 20, 2018

The guy would make you know all the new music out because his speakers were always loud. Loved 2Baba like crazy. Got his life together, got married. A good good man just hustling. Sigh. I'm so mad. — Cerè (@Cerebrone) March 20, 2018

7. Chude Jideonwo

“Inspiration Tuesday” yeah?, listen to this ‘noise’ first – it will definitely touch somewhere in your soul.

"Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) March 20, 2018

And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition…Everything else is secondary." — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) March 20, 2018

Your time is not just limited, it is also a precious thing. Living someone else’s life will drive you away from ‘seeing’.