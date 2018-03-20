Today’s Noisemakers: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Chude Jideonwo, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Drey Mide

The line… “irrespective of our situation, let’s embrace happiness“.

Sorrow kills, really!.

2. Kate Henshaw

Now this is some inspirational stuff.

Tell us more babe!

3. Richard Mofe-Damijo

You know… thanks to the social media, you might not have to go too far to be inspired. All you have to do is follow the right users. Unless maybe your INTENTION  is to see only naked people.

Many times I’ve been asked what advice I have for young actors and lately I have come to realise that the best advice for anyone, irrespective of career path is to be intentional. You do not wake up in the morning, have a bath, dress up nice and leave your house without an intention. You leave to either go to work, school, church, market, just take a walk, see a movie, whatever… The point is you step out with an intention. Even if all you want to do is “waka round” without going anywhere in particular, that in itself is still an intention. This same theory must be applicable in your life, BE INTENTIONAL. Do not live your life without an intention. Don’t enter a relationship without an intention. Don’t start a business without an intention. Don’t pursue a career without an intention. Draw up a long term plan and have a short term one that will help you achieve it, then work towards the plan intentionally. So if you need my advice, it would be these 2 words “BE INTENTIONAL”. #rmdsaysso #elevatewithrmd #disownedthebook #disowned #beintentional Styled By: @ninacool22. Suit @taryorgabriels

A post shared by Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD (@mofedamijo) on

Let me add: maximise the impact you wish to have with a vision for intentional growth.

4. Chidubem

Aisha Yesufu has something to say to that:

5. Oluwaseun Imade

Begin to engage today!” Seun says.

If we really want things to change, we cannot continue to remain in the back seat.

Nice one Seun!

6.Cerè

Things that happen in a country where security is only for the rich, the influential and the politician.

Updated:

7. Chude Jideonwo

“Inspiration Tuesday” yeah?, listen to this ‘noise’ first – it will definitely touch somewhere in your soul.

Your time is not just limited, it is also a precious thing. Living someone else’s life will drive you away from ‘seeing’.

