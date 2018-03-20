Today’s Noisemakers: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Chude Jideonwo, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Drey Mide
I met this happy young man while shooting in ile – ife market sometimes ago. And he was like in Yoruba "oya eya Emi na" (snap me as well). The photograph turned out to be this. Irrespective of our situation, let's embrace happiness. World's happy day. #happy #love #day #child #unicef #happiness #photography #photooftheday #goldskygfx #dreymide
The line… “irrespective of our situation, let’s embrace happiness“.
Sorrow kills, really!.
2. Kate Henshaw
The older I get.. the more confident and content I am in my space/lane. Confident in who I am and whose I am… "I am the Apple of His eye" The more I value positive relationships…those who encourage, push you and lift up your spirit… No time for negative opinions in any shape or form… It's not about things but people… having lost all I had a few years ago in a fire outbreak, material things mean less to me… My spirit craves to be filled with good vibes only and always.. Learn to be your own best friend.. Good morning dears.. Do you…all day, everyday!!! You are the only original of yourself!!! #HappyChild🤸🤸 #IChooseHappy #BeforeAndAfter #BeautySouk #swishsignature Photo credit : @kelechiamadi
Now this is some inspirational stuff.
Tell us more babe!
3. Richard Mofe-Damijo
You know… thanks to the social media, you might not have to go too far to be inspired. All you have to do is follow the right users. Unless maybe your INTENTION is to see only naked people.
Many times I’ve been asked what advice I have for young actors and lately I have come to realise that the best advice for anyone, irrespective of career path is to be intentional. You do not wake up in the morning, have a bath, dress up nice and leave your house without an intention. You leave to either go to work, school, church, market, just take a walk, see a movie, whatever… The point is you step out with an intention. Even if all you want to do is “waka round” without going anywhere in particular, that in itself is still an intention. This same theory must be applicable in your life, BE INTENTIONAL. Do not live your life without an intention. Don’t enter a relationship without an intention. Don’t start a business without an intention. Don’t pursue a career without an intention. Draw up a long term plan and have a short term one that will help you achieve it, then work towards the plan intentionally. So if you need my advice, it would be these 2 words “BE INTENTIONAL”. #rmdsaysso #elevatewithrmd #disownedthebook #disowned #beintentional Styled By: @ninacool22. Suit @taryorgabriels
Let me add: maximise the impact you wish to have with a vision for intentional growth.
4. Chidubem
Nigerians are always late for Every thing except when it comes to leaving the country
We'll wake up by 6am , be at airport by 2pm for flight that's by 11pm 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I3BDUnit4R
— Daddy CHO (@Chidubem__O) March 19, 2018
Aisha Yesufu has something to say to that:
That's only because there is a penalty for coming late otherwise they would have been holding the plane as they shower and stroll to the airport comfortably late and noisy on top.
🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️ https://t.co/4BVJ2khwv0 https://t.co/4BVJ2khwv0
— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 20, 2018
5. Oluwaseun Imade
“Begin to engage today!” Seun says.
We live in a system that continually produces people who are less and less accountable for office. Young people need to be aware that the generation before us us handing us a future which we will have to be accountable for. It is today important that we come to terms with this. We can't keep going on in the hope that things will somehow change, without us consciously engaging culture. We have a responsibility to deliver the future. Let's not look back in regret. Begin to engage today!. #nottooyoungtorun #newafrica #newnigeria #littlebylittle #newmovementnewresults #newmovement
If we really want things to change, we cannot continue to remain in the back seat.
Nice one Seun!
6.Cerè
Things that happen in a country where security is only for the rich, the influential and the politician.
This Lagos. Just found out one of my former nieghbours got shot dead. They killed him and stole his car. Struggling father of three kids uno. This is so sad. Struggling person will rob and kill struggling person while the government chill & party in their gated communities.
— Cerè (@Cerebrone) March 8, 2018
Updated:
They've caught the bastards. Turns out he wasn't shot. He was stabbed in the stomach and they dumped his body on the road at 2am. He was using his car for Taxify. They killed him and sold his car for N350k. Christ. https://t.co/irDAOXje7J
— Cerè (@Cerebrone) March 20, 2018
I'm so pained man. I'm so pained. This guy was just hustling to take care of his family. He was a good, honest man. Just hustling. He struggled to get through school, doing a part-time program or something. LASU, I think. Loved Nigerian music. Always bought CDs. Always.
— Cerè (@Cerebrone) March 20, 2018
The guy would make you know all the new music out because his speakers were always loud. Loved 2Baba like crazy. Got his life together, got married. A good good man just hustling. Sigh. I'm so mad.
— Cerè (@Cerebrone) March 20, 2018
7. Chude Jideonwo
“Inspiration Tuesday” yeah?, listen to this ‘noise’ first – it will definitely touch somewhere in your soul.
"Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice.
— Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) March 20, 2018
And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition…Everything else is secondary."
— Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) March 20, 2018
Your time is not just limited, it is also a precious thing. Living someone else’s life will drive you away from ‘seeing’.
