After successfully hosting sold-out shows earlier this year, in London, Birmingham and Glasgow during her UK tour, Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter Sinach has unveiled plans to bring her “Sinach Live in Concert” experience to Lagos.

Organised by Christ Embassy and SLIC Inspire, The Sinach Live in Concert Experience is slated to hold on March 30 at Loveworld Arena, off Oando filling station junction, by Chisco bus stop, Lekki-Ajah Expressway at 4 pm.

Although she hasn’t revealed whether or not, she would be performing alongside other gospel artistes, we know that whatever we are served that day would be the best of experiences.

Attendance is free, but registration is needed and can be done here

There is one thing we can be so sure about, regarding this concert – it will be an evening that you’ll truly never forget. Really and truly, there’s no better way to celebrate that one event that defines the essence of Christianity; the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus.

I will be live in Lagos Nigeria : March 30th Good Friday worship and Praise celebration ADMISSION IS FREE : http://celz5.org/sinach/Venue: Loveworld Arena, off Oando filling station junction, by Chisco bus stop, Lekki-Ajah Express way#SLIC2018 #sinachliveinconcert2018 #sinachliveinconcert #SINACH #WORSHIP #PRAISE #sponsoredbygrace #alwaysinfavor Posted by Sinach on Saturday, March 17, 2018

Sinach is definitely set out on a course of giving back to all her fans via her Sinach Live In Concert tour and also to affirm to the world that really and truly, Gospel Music can never die.