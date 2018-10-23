Today’s Noisemakers: Sean Tizzle, Somto and the comment on the advantage of NPower

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Favour Onyeoziri

But its always hard work na – and grace too. Abi is there another way?

2. Jeff Philips

It’s just trust. We no longer trust the government to do anything worthwhile and so, we ignore most things that are actually worthwhile and prefer to listen to Twitter warriors.

3. Umeh

Everything in this country just needs the motivation to work well – positive motivation.

Like electricity supply…like healthcare…

4. Sean Tizzle

You can say this again – GOOD MUSIC!!!!

5. Somto

Where is the shame in doing something natural biko?

Abeg abeg make we hear word.

6. Tosin

Come and see this olodo oo!

7. Bhadmus Hakeem

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 22, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Zaynab-Otiti Obanor, Mazi Ibe, Deji Adeyanju, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 19, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Ooni’s message as he unveils new queen, the comment on Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘return’, Uncle Ajala, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 18, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Saleh Ashaka, Timaya, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

ThankGod Ukachukwu October 17, 2018

Choosing Saraki as the DG of Atiku’s presidential Campaign Council is a pragmatic choice

Nowadays, rumours in Nigerian politics most likely turn out to be true. As this article was written to appraise Dr ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 17, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Atiku Abubakar, Betty Irabor, Bright Uchemadu, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 16, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Seun Kuti, Ayodele Fayose, Buhari’s reaction to the death of Hauwa, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail