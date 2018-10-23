Today’s Noisemakers: Sean Tizzle, Somto and the comment on the advantage of NPower

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Favour Onyeoziri

I can’t wait to be rich & successful, so when young people come to me for advise, I’d tell them it’s all a product of ‘hard work & God’s Grace’. pic.twitter.com/9FXbGyinwd — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) October 23, 2018

But its always hard work na – and grace too. Abi is there another way?

2. Jeff Philips

We may not acknowledge the effect the NPower program is having on our human capital development as at today but the results will start showing sooner than later. The program is a gem and must be sustained with continuous improvement to infuse further necessary initiatives — SoulJah (@jeffphilips1) October 23, 2018

It’s just trust. We no longer trust the government to do anything worthwhile and so, we ignore most things that are actually worthwhile and prefer to listen to Twitter warriors.

3. Umeh

The speed at which ATM reverses your money after a failed transaction these days though. So they could operate like this before, but needed a little push to make adjustments. See Nigerian banks being powered by the speed of flash 😁 — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehOMA) October 23, 2018

Everything in this country just needs the motivation to work well – positive motivation.

Like electricity supply…like healthcare…

4. Sean Tizzle

Nothing beats good music — Sean Tizzle (@iamseantizzle) October 23, 2018

You can say this again – GOOD MUSIC!!!!

5. Somto

Lmmmmaaaaooooooo This fine babe just polluted the air beside me while on call, I looked at her sternly, she just winked at me and gave me the shhhh sign. No shame in Lagos again 😂😂 — Somto (@Unilagdope) October 23, 2018

Where is the shame in doing something natural biko?

Abeg abeg make we hear word.

6. Tosin

Come and see this olodo oo!

Do you know that if a Short Person waves at you, it is called Microwave🤔 Now you know😆 — Tosin🇳🇬 (@Ohloowatoscene) October 23, 2018

7. Bhadmus Hakeem

You can like Davido and Wizkid at the same time.

You can like Messi and Ronaldo at the same time.

STOP STRESSING YOURSELF OVER PEOPLE WHO DONT KNOW YOU. — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) October 23, 2018