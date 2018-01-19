Today’s Noisemakers: Serena Williams, Aisha Buhari, Bukky Shonibare, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Aisha Buhari

Few hours after Presidency made Reuters to affirm that Buhari will run in 2019, Aisha Buhari posts a video to mock her husband’s re-election bid.

2. Murtala

Most of the time, you visit the region and believe that Murtala is not lying.

3. Bukky Shonibare

It is just sad.

4. Jude Bassey

It’s social media.

Meanwhile, how do you conclude that someone “ain’t shit” when you just see/meet them?

5. Aminu Gamawa

Really, family matters.

Don’t ignore them, don’t neglect them.

6. Serena Williams

We’re so proud of them.

7. Shehu Sani

And this peculiar reply:

