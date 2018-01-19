Today’s Noisemakers: Serena Williams, Aisha Buhari, Bukky Shonibare, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Aisha Buhari

Few hours after Presidency made Reuters to affirm that Buhari will run in 2019, Aisha Buhari posts a video to mock her husband’s re-election bid.

2. Murtala

Most of the time, you visit the region and believe that Murtala is not lying.

The wealthy people of Arewa are extremely wealthy and the poor are extremely poor. — MURTALA (@MurtalaIbin) January 19, 2018

3. Bukky Shonibare

It is just sad.

4. Jude Bassey

It's truly painful when someone who isn't shit disrespects you on this app.. u wouldn't even know they ain't shit cuz of the hype they get until u meet them in person and be like "that's it"? — JUDE BASSEY SKONES™ (@perfectskones) January 19, 2018

It’s social media.

Meanwhile, how do you conclude that someone “ain’t shit” when you just see/meet them?

5. Aminu Gamawa

I doubt if there is anyone who would want you to succeed more than your wife and your children. Your success is their success. If there is anything that will harm you they are likely to be the first to notice it. If you want an honest feedback listen to your wife and children. — Dr. Aminu Gamawa (@aminugamawa) January 19, 2018

Really, family matters.

Don’t ignore them, don’t neglect them.

6. Serena Williams

This video literally gave me chills, I am so excited to watch Nigeria compete in the winter Olympics bobsledding race the first time an African country has ever competed in bobsledding! ✊🏿@beatsbydre #abovethenoise pic.twitter.com/zLDPLJfcIQ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 19, 2018

We’re so proud of them.

7. Shehu Sani

The disappearance of $500 million recovered loot now under investigation by the EFCC confirms the presence of seasoned and experienced magicians in Government.It also reveals the post graduate level of roguery and larceny in the system. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 19, 2018

And this peculiar reply:

This is a very mischievous tweet, Undistinguished Senator – the intent here is to subtly misinform Nigerians. This transaction took place 2 months to the end of the previous administration. https://t.co/erkcFXPTbV — Ayo (@AyooAkanji) January 19, 2018