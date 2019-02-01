Today’s Noisemakers: Slay Queen, Olanrewaju Max, Daddy Mo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

The number of Nigerians that will vote in the next big brother Nigeria show will probably surpass the number of Nigerians that will vote in the next presidential elections. — 👑 DaddyMO Phd CEng 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) February 1, 2019

I was on okada and Someone shouted “slay queen”, I know that person is on this app, show yourself — Slay Queen- Stainless Baby (@duchesskk) February 1, 2019

Christians make excuses for their God like some women make excuses for their abusive boyfriends — Olanrewaju (@Olanrewaju_Max) February 1, 2019

Now that I’ve had time to think about it…

STOP TELLING QUEER PEOPLE NOT TO ORGANIZE A MARCH!

Will they possibly be arrested and targeted? Of course. It’s Nigeria!

We’re all afraid for them. But sitting at home isn’t helping them is it?

If you truly care then March With Them! — Imoteda (@Imoteda) February 1, 2019