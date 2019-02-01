FCMB takes support for Tech start-ups to new level, launches ‘Hub One’

Speaking at the official launch of Hub One, Adam Nuru, Managing Director of FCMB, said “the Bank recognizes and believes in the power of technology and youth-driven enterprises. He assured the public that FCMB will continue to invest in initiatives that support and develop Tech start-ups in Nigeria.”

According to Bukola Smith, Executive Director, Business Development, FCMB “Hub One is designed to engage the Tech ecosystem as a means of providing solutions for today and the future.’’ She further stated that the Bank intends to create physical and virtual hubs across the nation over the next few years.

Olufunbi Falayi, CEO of Leadspace by Passion Incubator commended FCMB for the initiative. He disclosed that:

“Hub One provides necessary infrastructure for tech start-ups, as well as capacity building events, to enable them focus their limited resources on their business development. Routinely, Hub One will host several incubation programmes, hackathons and pitches to support and provide a platform for tech start-

For FCMB, Hub One is more than just a physical location, it’s a vision. A vision that supports the aspirations of Nigeria’s tech start-ups to attain their full potential.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments.

