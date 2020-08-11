Toilet cake, Lay-con-Erica | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Twittersphere has been all abuzz about the ongoing season of the Big Brother Naija show; culminating in a series of entertaining tweets. Talks on the fights, challenges, and romance between housemates, specifically the love triangle between Erica, Laycon, and Kiddwaya have continued to fill us with laughter.

Here’s a roundup of the best tweets we saw:

Nobody: Pencil realizing its origin: https://t.co/ewW6gdicRj — Ichie Holy Sauce 💦💦💦 (@BeardlessKing) August 11, 2020

Wow! Led-Lead! Don’t leave me!

This is literally going to be me when I have kids , I no kee my papa, no child can kee me 😐😂🏃🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MXPCrNIlHW — Oyindamola🧔 (@dammiedammie35) August 11, 2020

See our future fathers o

Dr: How can I help you this morning? Patient: I am strong. Dr: Please can you leave my office? — VOTE FOR LUCY (@TheUnagi_) August 11, 2020

But..But my pastor said I should say “I am strong” even when I’m weak

FRSC, they are asking you o?

4 months ago, I started Chicken farming with 15 Chickens, 5 died and I’m proud to say I’ve eaten the remaining 10. — ICE cream😛 (@toyor_pr) August 11, 2020

Congratulations! You are doing well.

When a good person comes into your life at the wrong time. 😢 pic.twitter.com/5V7VrzfYpg — Adamz 💯 (@Philz_adamz) August 11, 2020

The perfect depiction

Just want to worry about Nigeria from abroad 😭 — Onyinye (@Iredeadunni) August 11, 2020

My sister, cheap worry

this is the most Nigerian shit i’ve ever seen in my life💀😭 i don’t even have to look at location to know this person is from Nigeria https://t.co/TDY6iHoOJ8 — dante🇳🇬 (@dante_vetements) August 11, 2020

Is the egg the full chicken?? No, this person is Ghanian

The only person that hasn't adviced Laycon about this Erica situation is God Almighty. — … (@Sxmto_) August 10, 2020

Honestly

You know you need to stop if Korede Bello is fed up. https://t.co/CoDtaYsxGe — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) August 10, 2020

The streets of Twitter are not for the feeble-hearted