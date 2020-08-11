Toilet cake, Lay-con-Erica | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

funny tweet

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Twittersphere has been all abuzz about the ongoing season of the Big Brother Naija show; culminating in a series of entertaining tweets. Talks on the fights, challenges, and romance between housemates, specifically the love triangle between Erica, Laycon, and Kiddwaya have continued to fill us with laughter.

Too busy to catch up? YNaija’s got you! Read the latest update here or choose to be entertained in our daily run-down clips on the hottest happenings in the BBN house.

Here’s a roundup of the best tweets we saw:

1.

Wow! Led-Lead! Don’t leave me!

2.

See our future fathers o

3.

But..But my pastor said I should say “I am strong” even when I’m weak

4.

FRSC, they are asking you o?

5.

Congratulations! You are doing well.

6.

The perfect depiction

7.

My sister, cheap worry

8.

Is the egg the full chicken?? No, this person is Ghanian

Funny tweets we saw while men slept 

9.

Honestly

10.

The streets of Twitter are not for the feeble-hearted

