Tonto Dikeh’s youth appointment bolsters her record on humanitarian service

By Uroupa Kiabuku

Nollywood actress Tonto Dike has been appointed as Director of Socials and Empowerment by the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS). The actress and philanthropist took to her Instagram page to announce her appointment on Monday, and immediately received congratulatory messages from her fans.

Tonto Dike’s appointment may not be unconnected with her humanitarian service through her NGO – Tonto Dike Foundation, which she established in 2000 to drive her passion for helping the needy and vulnerable. The actress uses her foundation as a platform to enhance the standard of living of underprivileged and displaced women, girls, youths, and children in Africa.

Dike also intends to use her foundation to organize sensitization programs and symposiums on issues that relate to women, rape, empowerment, climate change, and child right. Since inception, Tonto Dike Foundation has assisted about 6,983 people with scholarships and healthcare provision.

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the celebrity actress and philanthropist joined other Nigerian celebrities and philanthropist in the fight against the spread of the pandemic by distributing relief materials to the less privileged and people living with disabilities.

Dike’s contribution to the fight against the spread of Covid-19 did not go unnoticed. She has been recognized among those who play a vital role in the fight against the spread of the deadly virus by the African Goodwill Ambassador, an international body of humanitarian service providers. She has also been nominated for the African Goodwill Ambassador Awards (AGAA) by the organization. The award is slated for the 31st October 2020.

The World Human Commission (WHC) also recognized Tonto Dike’s commitment and love for humanity through the use of her foundation to assist the less privileged. She was awarded a Humanity Certificate of Achievement earlier this year by the WHC for promoting safety against the coronavirus pandemic.