YNaijaBBNRecap: Maybe it’s time for Laycon to finally let Erica go

We are reminded everyday of the non stop drama the Big Brother Naija show promises, especially with this set of housemates. Yesterday, however was all about Laycon and Erica, following the results of the Head of House games.

Erica wins Head of House

This week, Big Brother stuck with the usual dice game for the head of house challenge. Prince and Erica came the closest to winning but in the end, Erica emerged victorious, and that’s when the drama kicked into full gear.

As is customary, Erica was required to pick a Deputy of the opposite sex, both of which would be immune to evictions this coming Sunday. If you’ve kept up with the show, you would know that the decision of choosing a deputy for Erica was an interesting one. She ended up going with Kiddwaya eventually.

Erica may be in denial

Since Erica began hanging out with Kiddwaya, she has stated religiously that she wants nothing romantic with him, yet her actions are contradictory. She spends most of her time with him, has been intimate with him on a number of occasions, and now went back on her word because of him.

Last week, Big Brother asked Erica who she would pick as her Deputy Head of House, if she won the Head of House of Challenge and she said Laycon, stating trust as her reason, and a stronger relationship with him than she has with Kiddwaya. However, the opportunity presented itself and it seems like she couldn’t keep to her word.

After she had made her decision, she told Kidd that she chose him because she didn’t believe it was healthy for her to share a room with Laycon. This doesn’t seem like a good enough reason, as she has in the past expressed some concerns with trusting herself around Kidd. Seems like a pick your poison scenario and she decided to rock with Kidd.

Erica and Kiddwaya talk about Laycon

Owing to the same issue of Erica’s choice, Kidd and Erica had a conversation and Kidd reassured Erica that he would have had no issues with Erica picking Laycon. He said he is sure of how she feels about him, so he wouldn’t have been insecure about any decision.

He even stated that Erica can go ‘do her thing with Laycon’ because he doesn’t want Laycon to feel isolated, and resentful. This came after Erica had told Kidd that she felt like she betrayed Laycon by not choosing him as her deputy.

Laycon may be in denial

Laycon too had his issues with Erica’s decision. To say he had a conversation over it would be an understatement. On this one issue, he conversed with Praise and Brighto, and Vee and Neo separately.

Somewhere in his conversation with Praise and Brighto, he stated that he can get Erica if he pushes for it. He even stated that Erica had come to seek his permission to pick Kidd as her Deputy, but honestly, it seems highly unlikely that there was anything Laycon could have said that would have swayed her decision.

Perhaps he is struggling to accept the fact that Erica already choose Kidd over him. To top it all, he told Praise and Brighto that if he had won, he wouldn’t have picked Erica, but Kaisha instead.

Vee and Neo’s advice

Vee and Neo Being there for Laycon, is the sweetest thing that happened today ❤️😩#VeeHive #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/PhD3tUrCXp — Vee #BBnaija (@veeiye) August 10, 2020

While speaking to Vee and Neo, the pair begged Laycon not to kill his own vibe. They both alluded to the fact that his unhealthy obsession with Erica is killing his game, and making him seem distant. They told him that he is only hurting himself by pushing for Erica, seeing as she has clearly chosen Kiddwaya. Their advise to him was to let go, and keep his distance, otherwise, the whole situation may destroy him. They told him, he deserves better.

The housemates tackle a serious issue

For this week, the theme for the weekly task is no means no. The housemates were tasked with creating a conversation on gender based violence.