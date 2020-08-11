Chude Jideonwo, Michael Oluwagbemi, Yetunde Ajibade to speak at Getwork Nigeria International Youth Day event

Research has shown that the alarming rate of unemployment in Nigeria is majorly caused by dearth of skilled personnel for available jobs and the failure of our educational system to orientate effectively towards the production of graduates aligned to work ethics and industry requirements.

GETWORK NIGERIA as a Social Development Network, was created to bridge this gap through its:

Annual employability training

• Mentorship programmes

• Employers/stakeholders engagement.

• Talent hunt.

• General Support for Graduate Job Entries.

• Advocacy for Fresh Graduates Empowerment.

To achieve this, GETWORK NIGERIA focused on building a community of YOUNG RESPONSIBLE GRADUATES who will change the negative rhetoric and perception built around the upcoming generation of Nigerian Youths in the Workplace.

Last year, GETWORK NIGERIA held its first employability workshop. A 3-day workshop with 30 selected graduates in attendance. Graduates from the workshop were granted Mentorship Opportunities, Internship and Job placements with partner organizations.

This year, given the COVID-19 situation, it is impossible to have such number gather for physical workshop. Hence, in celebration of the International Youth Day, GETWORK NIGERIA have decided to put together a free Instagram Live Seminar for the benefit Graduates and Final year students who would like to improve their career skills. The event details are as follows:

SPEAKERS:

Chude Jideonwo – Founder, Joy. Inc Michael Busayo Oluwagbemi –Executive Partner, Loftyinc Allied Partners Limited Yetunde Ajibade- Co-Founder, GETWORK NIGERIA

Theme: THE RESPONSIBLE GRADUATE.

Venue: INSTAGRAM LIVE @getworknigeria

Date: Wednesday 12th August 2020.

Time: 1st Session – 12:00pm

2nd Session – 3:00pm

3rd Session -6:00pm

Available as freebies at the event:

*Chude’s copies of Joy Journal

*Free training opportunities

*Free mentoring opportunities

*Free Job/Intership Opportunities

*Other gifts to be won!

Click here for link to register for access to gifts.