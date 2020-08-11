Chude Jideonwo, Michael Oluwagbemi, Yetunde Ajibade to speak at Getwork Nigeria International Youth Day event

Research has shown that the alarming rate of unemployment in Nigeria is majorly caused by dearth of skilled personnel for available jobs and the failure of our educational system to orientate effectively towards the production of graduates aligned to work ethics and industry requirements.

GETWORK NIGERIA as a Social Development Network, was created to bridge this gap through its:

  • Annual employability training
    • Mentorship programmes
    • Employers/stakeholders engagement.
    • Talent hunt.
    • General Support for Graduate Job Entries.
    • Advocacy for Fresh Graduates Empowerment.

To achieve this, GETWORK NIGERIA focused on building a community of YOUNG RESPONSIBLE GRADUATES who will change the negative rhetoric and perception built around the upcoming generation of Nigerian Youths in the Workplace.

Last year, GETWORK NIGERIA held its first employability workshop. A 3-day workshop with 30 selected graduates in attendance. Graduates from the workshop were granted Mentorship Opportunities, Internship and Job placements with partner organizations.

This year, given the COVID-19 situation, it is impossible to have such number gather for physical workshop. Hence, in celebration of the International Youth Day, GETWORK NIGERIA have decided to put together a free Instagram Live Seminar for the benefit Graduates and Final year students who would like to improve their career skills. The event details are as follows:

SPEAKERS:

  1. Chude Jideonwo – Founder, Joy. Inc
  2. Michael Busayo Oluwagbemi –Executive Partner, Loftyinc Allied Partners Limited
  3. Yetunde Ajibade- Co-Founder, GETWORK NIGERIA

Theme: THE RESPONSIBLE GRADUATE.

Venue: INSTAGRAM LIVE @getworknigeria

Date: Wednesday 12th August 2020.

Time: 1st Session – 12:00pm
2nd Session – 3:00pm
3rd Session -6:00pm

Available as freebies at the event:

*Chude’s copies of Joy Journal
*Free training opportunities
*Free mentoring opportunities
*Free Job/Intership Opportunities
*Other gifts to be won!

Click here for link to register for access to gifts.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Onyinye Udeh August 11, 2020

Aisha Dirisu emerges winner of Donors for Africa 2019/2020 Social Innovators Bootcamp (SIBC) Pitch Competition

Donors for Africa Foundation, a grant management nonprofit organisation leading change, organised the first digital social innovators boot camp in ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 10, 2020

CNN’s Stephanie Busari admitted into Yale’s World Fellow Class of 2020

Renowned journalist, Stephanie Busari, has been selected as the only Nigerian in the Class of 2020 for the annual Yale’s ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 6, 2020

Osinbajo, Prof Lumumba, Anne Rafferty, others to speak at Justice Research Institute’s Law and Policy Webinar series

The Justice Research Institute (JRI) is a leading research and critical information development Institute. As part of its research and ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 5, 2020

Civil society groups announce citizen initiative towards solving challenges with electricity distribution

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country at the forefront of resolving the challenges in the distribution sub sector of ...

Op-Ed Editor August 5, 2020

“I was devastated when I heard I was at risk of retinal detachment in both eyes”- Dolapo Agbede reveals on #WithChude 

This week’s episode of #WithChude explored a conversation that is rarer than the condition that should prompt it – sight ...

Op-ed Editor August 1, 2020

Seun Sangoleye’s Baby Grubz wins the Global Nutrition competition + $20,000 grant

Nigerian rising entrepreneurial star in the agri-food space, Oluwaseun Sangoleye of Baby Grubz Nigeria was yesterday crowned the Winner of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail