Aisha Dirisu emerges winner of Donors for Africa 2019/2020 Social Innovators Bootcamp (SIBC) Pitch Competition

Donors for Africa Foundation, a grant management nonprofit organisation leading change, organised the first digital social innovators boot camp in Africa, targeted at equipping and building the capacity of nonprofit professionals, social enterprises and impact led businesses who are solving some of the world’s biggest challenges Africa.

Following a rigorous selection process and months of thorough training, Aisha Dirisu, the founder, Peniel Foundation, emerges the winner. Technical judges who reviewed the initial applications were drawn from leading experts in development including Chioma Ogbudimkpa, Oyinlola Johnson and Mercy Merigwe from Kenya.

The applications were whittled to 8 from 21 and these top finalists competed live on zoom on the 23rd & the 24th of July respectively. The competition was heralded and final selection drawn from a rich pool of international professionals made up of Mawuli Dake, UNAIDS Ambassador (Ghana), Vera Ng’oma, Country Director, British Council, Malawi and Hajara Pitan, General Counsel at Amazon Energy

Speaking at this event was the founder, Chidi Koldsweat, who mentioned that “this project was designed to strengthen the capacity of leading development professionals with the technical expertise required to lead their organizations. Courses were delivered by leading local and international trainers who further equipped the changemakers with all they needed to thrive.”

The winner of the SIBC Pitch Competition, Aisha Dirisu expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Donors for Africa Foundation. “I really am so speechless and grateful. I am creating a digital platform that connects youths across Africa living with disabilities to employment and growth opportunities. I hope that through this opportunity we can reach many more young people across Africa.” Aisha received a seed grant of N200,000 alongside other media & TV features from top media houses, coaching sessions and partnerships.

Sharing the impact of this program was participant Bukola Bamiduro, founder Trash2wealth initiative “I came in as a novice and won a grant before the end of the 12 weeks program. This program has been a life changing experience and I am certain we are poised to continue to transform the lives of our beneficiaries.”

The top 7 finalists were Rolayo Adepoju, founder of The Gold Health Initiative (the first runner up), Alice Uba, Sharon Browne-Peters, Adedolapo Osuntuyi, Sophy Emmanuel, Dr Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo and Adesina Matti

Aisha Dirisu, founder of Peniel Foundation; a Non-Profit that empowers, and advocates for youths living with disabilities to attain their full potential emerged the SIBC 2019/2020 winner, while became the first runner-up.

The SIBC was indeed a great experience for all participating organizations and it brought Donors for Africa closer to its goal of strengthening the capacity of mission driven organizations to access funds, achieve the SDG’s and build sustainable organizations.

We are grateful to our sponsors; YNaija, The Pitch Centre, Sterling Bank Nigeria, BellaNaija, Leading Ladies Africa, 3rd Sector TV, Mariteam Nigeria Limited and Sterling Bank for making this programme a resounding success.

