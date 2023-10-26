You cannot deny that the Nigerian entertainment industry is teeming with talent.

Ynaija recognises talent wherever it lies, and this week, we are introducing you to the top 10 Nigerian dancers you should know.

These dancers express art through the movement of their bodies and showcase their skills in complex dance moves that often become a trend on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

These top 10 Nigerian dancers are excellent content creators who believe that dancing is not an act but an art to be respected and widely recognised in the entertainment industry, especially in Nigeria.

These are the top 10 Nigerian dancers you should know

Poco Lee

Iweh Pascal Odinaka (Poco Lee) is one of Nigeria’s most famous dancers since his career blew up at the Lagos State University (LASU). Poco Lee was shot into the Nigerian entertainment industry with his trending dance choreography. Since then, he has been around the world, displaying his talent on stage and in music videos.

Korra Obidi

Anita Obidi is one of the most flexible Nigerian dancers you should know. The woman debuted her dancing talent on social media as she moved her body in snake-like twists, making Nigerians question if she had any bones in her. The US-based dancer didn’t stop at that as she continued dancing even while pregnant.

Just Nife

Nife is a London-based dancer with multiple TikTok dance trends to her name. She is a professional dancer featured in prominent Nigerian artists’ music videos like Burna Boy and more.

Izzy Odigie

Izzy is a dancer, choreographer, influencer, and digital content creator. The dancer’s skills have taken her so far in America, as she’s been on tours where she connects with other dancers around Africa. Izzy’s love for African dance is unmatched as she proudly showcases her moves to the world.

Softmadeit

Softmadeit is a Nigerian influencer and TikTok star. The content creator is a dancer who charms his audience with his smile and dance steps. The artist began trending in 2020 and has since become one of the attending dancers on social media.

Regina Igbe

Regina Igbe is also a content creator who, like Nife, is one of the thriving dancers. Regina is a trendsetter, choreographer, and dancer.

Papi Ojo

Stephen Ojo is an athlete, dancer, and model. The Nigerian dancer is known for one of his many works, which includes the Lion King soundtrack visual. Papi Ojo began dancing in his childhood, and he has since performed with artists like Rihanna, Beyoncé and more.

GGB Crew

This dancing group includes one of the ex-BBN housemates, Liquorose. GGB Crew (Girls Go Bad) is a three-person dancing group. These women have shown their power and talent in the Nigerian entertainment industry by dancing to the top. They have also appeared as video vixens in music videos.

Cocainna

Cocainna is in music videos of famous Nigerian artists like Rema, Tiwa Savage, and Wizkid. 2020 was one of the worst years in modern human history, but for content creators, it was a year to hone their talents. Cocainna is an example of such as she began dancing and posting her videos on TikTok, which gave her the recognition she deserved in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Pinkie Debbie

Pinkie Debbie is a show judge, dancer, and choreographer. She makes it onto our list of top 10 Nigerian Dancers as she is also the previous Guinness world record holder of the longest dancing marathon by an individual, having danced for five days nonstop.