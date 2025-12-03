Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Contractors Protest at the Finance Ministry Over Unpaid ₦500bn Projects

Here Are The Nigerian Films Chosen for the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Contractors protest at the Finance Ministry over unpaid ₦500bn projects

Local contractors under the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria on Tuesday blocked both entrances of the Federal Ministry of Finance, demanding payment for completed government projects worth over ₦500bn.

Their leaders accused the government of shifting positions despite earlier assurances. Babatunde Seun-Oyeniyi, the association’s secretary, said the minister had failed to act after several meetings and promises of intervention.

He noted that even after the minister reportedly confirmed that ₦150bn was available for payments, no progress had followed, forcing contractors to resume their protests.

Domestic airfares soar past ₦300,000 ahead of festive season

Travellers are facing sharp increases in domestic airfares, with prices on busy South-South and South-East routes rising by about 150% as festive-season demand surges. Many passengers say the new rates are becoming unaffordable amid the current economic strain.

Airlines cite high passenger traffic and a shortage of aircraft as key reasons for the spike. Tickets that earlier hovered around ₦120,000 now exceed ₦300,000 on several routes, particularly during peak December travel days.

Checks on airline platforms show fares for Lagos–Asaba and Abuja–Asaba range from about ₦238,000 to nearly ₦400,000 across different carriers.

PDP dishes out expulsion certificates to Wike and others

PDP leaders say they have now issued formal expulsion certificates to Nyesom Wike and 10 other members removed during the party’s recent convention. National chairman Tanimu Turaki said the documents were sent by courier to confirm they are no longer PDP members.

He explained that the certificates will help prevent any accusations of dual party membership when the expelled individuals join new political platforms. Turaki also urged INEC and security agencies to take note of the development.

The NWC added that ongoing court cases, including those involving the alleged closure of PDP offices, are progressing well.

Tanzanian President defends the killing of citizens during election

Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan has defended the police killings during October’s election unrest, insisting the protesters aimed to topple her government. She said the force used was proportional and necessary to stop what she called a violent, manufactured plot.

Mrs Hassan criticised the EU Parliament for suspending aid over the crackdown, accusing Western nations of behaving like colonial masters. Her government continues to face intense scrutiny for the bloody election, held under an internet shutdown.

Opposition party CHADEMA claims around 700 people were killed, while global observers and foreign missions have condemned the widespread violence and suppression.

NSCDC under pressure as VIP security duties surge

Nigeria’s Civil Defence Corps is facing mounting pressure to fill a manpower gap after 11,566 police officers were withdrawn from VIP protection duties. The agency, though equipped with a trained VIP Protection Unit, is reassessing its structure to meet the expanded workload.

Officials say the corps is developing a policy framework to manage the new responsibilities, noting that its officers have undergone repeated training. However, concerns remain about the limited specialised manpower, despite a nationwide strength of more than 63,000 personnel.

The increased burden follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive to redeploy police escorts to communities battling worsening insecurity.