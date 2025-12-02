Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 1st-7th)

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Fines Meta $220m for Breaching Consumer and Data Laws

The holidays are drawing closer, and there are more events catering to every demographic, ravers, afrobeat lovers and theatre lovers.

The events happening this week are;

Open Mic

Perfect for creatives like singers, Poets and other talented people, this edition of the Open Mic is happening on the 3rd of December.

Storylines

This intimate live show is happening on the 4th of December and is the perfect event for your date night.

Karaoke At Citizen

Happening on the 4th of December, this event is perfect for lovers of Karaoke.

Fuji: A Opera Vibrations

This event is perfect for Fuji lovers and features performances from big names in the industry. It is happening on the 4th of December.

Detty December With Dj Zeek

Happening on the 5th of December, this event is perfect for lovers of Afrohouse and afrobeats.

808’s Kitchen On The Beach

Perfect for lovers of Afrobeat, Afro house, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop, this event is happening on the 6th of December.

Unbottled

Happening on the 6th of December, this event is perfect for people who want to make new connections and have a fun day out.

Ikotun Block Party

Happening on the 6th of December, this is the perfect event for mainlanders who don’t want to worry about making it to the island to attend fun events.

Karaoke + Games Night

Perfect for people who enjoy competitive environments, this event is happening on the 6th of December.

The Savoury Moment

Perfect for food lovers and culinary enthusiasts, this event is happening on the 7th of December and is the ideal way to close out the week.