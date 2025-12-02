Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 1st-7th)

The holidays are drawing closer, and there are more events catering to every demographic, ravers, afrobeat lovers and theatre lovers.
The events happening this week are;
- Open Mic
Perfect for creatives like singers, Poets and other talented people, this edition of the Open Mic is happening on the 3rd of December.
- Storylines
This intimate live show is happening on the 4th of December and is the perfect event for your date night.
- Karaoke At Citizen
Happening on the 4th of December, this event is perfect for lovers of Karaoke.
- Fuji: A Opera Vibrations
This event is perfect for Fuji lovers and features performances from big names in the industry. It is happening on the 4th of December.
- Detty December With Dj Zeek
Happening on the 5th of December, this event is perfect for lovers of Afrohouse and afrobeats.
- 808’s Kitchen On The Beach
Perfect for lovers of Afrobeat, Afro house, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop, this event is happening on the 6th of December.
- Unbottled
Happening on the 6th of December, this event is perfect for people who want to make new connections and have a fun day out.
- Ikotun Block Party
Happening on the 6th of December, this is the perfect event for mainlanders who don’t want to worry about making it to the island to attend fun events.
- Karaoke + Games Night
Perfect for people who enjoy competitive environments, this event is happening on the 6th of December.
- The Savoury Moment
Perfect for food lovers and culinary enthusiasts, this event is happening on the 7th of December and is the ideal way to close out the week.