Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price by ₦49 Per Litre

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos Records 8,692 Domestic and Sexual Violence Cases in One Year

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price by ₦49 per litre

FG plans aircraft leasing company to strengthen local airlines

AU urges the US to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and consider diplomacy over military threats

Youths block Makurdi highway over insecurity in Nasarawa community

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria: All my judgments were fair and guided by conscience

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price by ₦49 per litre

The Dangote Refinery has reduced the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, from ₦877 to ₦828 per litre, a decrease of ₦49 or 5.6%.

According to data from Petroleumprice.ng, the new price took effect on Friday, marking the refinery’s second major price adjustment in three months as it responds to market trends and seeks to stabilize local fuel supply.

Industry sources confirmed the reduction, noting that while MRS Oil now sells petrol at ₦870 per litre in the parallel depot market, other depots have yet to reflect Dangote’s new rate. Despite the petrol price drop, the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria reported that diesel and aviation fuel prices have continued to rise.

FG plans aircraft leasing company to strengthen local airlines

The Federal Government plans to establish an aircraft leasing company to support Nigerian airlines, according to Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo.

Speaking on Friday during the arrival of Air Peace’s first dry-leased Boeing 737-700 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Keyamo said the company would act as a bridge between local operators, international lessors, and aircraft manufacturers.

He noted that the move aims to boost access to dry-leased aircraft and help Nigerian airlines compete globally. The minister added that the initiative follows new legal measures under the Cape Town Practice Direction to build trust with international lessors.

AU urges the US to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and consider diplomacy over military threats

The African Union (AU) Commission has called on the United States to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and to pursue diplomatic dialogue rather than resort to military threats over security concerns.

In a statement on Friday, the AU expressed concern over recent comments by US President Donald Trump, who redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and hinted at possible military action to stop alleged Christian persecution.

The AU warned that such claims oversimplify Nigeria’s complex security challenges and risk deepening divisions. It urged the US and other partners to focus on cooperation, intelligence sharing, and capacity building to strengthen regional stability.

Youths block Makurdi highway over insecurity in Nasarawa community

Hundreds of youths from Sarkin Noma in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Friday blocked the Makurdi highway to protest repeated attacks and kidnappings by gunmen.

The protesters, carrying placards and leaves, barricaded the road for hours until Commissioner of Police Shettima Jauro-Mohammed intervened and persuaded them to reopen it.

Youth leader Ogu Iliya said the protest followed an early morning raid by about 50 gunmen who abducted an elderly resident and killed two youths attempting a rescue. Police spokesman Rahman Nansel confirmed calm had been restored and said investigations were underway to apprehend the attackers.

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria: All my judgments were fair and guided by conscience

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, says all his judgments were delivered without bias or personal interest, guided solely by fairness and the fear of God.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, Ariwoola, who served as CJN from 2022 to 2024, said he handled every case on merit throughout his judicial career, including his time as Chairman of the Armed Robbery Tribunal. He dismissed claims of religious bias in Nigeria’s judiciary, stressing that insecurity and terrorism are not tied to religion.

He urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity, noting that justice can only thrive in an environment free from hate and division.