EFCC Arrests Ex-Skye Bank Chairman Over Alleged ₦36bn Fraud

Madonna University Denies Bullying Link to Student’s Death

Court Orders Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to Pay Yahaya Bello ₦1bn for Defamation

WapTV Expands Library With New Nigerian Movies

Priscilla Ojo Urges Men to Speak Up About Emotional Struggles

EFCC Arrests Ex-Skye Bank Chairman Over Alleged ₦36bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Skye Bank chairman Tunde Ayeni over alleged money laundering, misappropriation, and diversion of funds amounting to about ₦36.54 billion and $30 million, with investigations indicating the funds were obtained as loans from Polaris Bank through companies linked to him and later diverted from their intended purposes. Ayeni was reportedly arrested in Abuja and is currently in EFCC custody, while authorities probe at least 12 associated companies allegedly used in the transactions, with plans to arraign him after investigations are concluded.

Madonna University Denies Bullying Link to Student’s Death

Madonna University has dismissed claims that the death of student William Fubara was caused by bullying, describing such reports as false and misleading, and clarifying that he was neither assaulted on campus nor died there, as his passing occurred at home during the Easter break. The institution condemned the spread of unverified social media narratives, stated that some individuals behind the claims had admitted responsibility, and urged the public to rely on confirmed information while it continues to support the bereaved family.

Court Orders Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to Pay Yahaya Bello ₦1bn for Defamation

A Kogi State High Court has ordered Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to pay ₦1 billion in damages to former governor Yahaya Bello over defamatory statements she made during a 2022 television interview, where she allegedly described him as a “murderer” and “terror.” The court ruled that her claims were unjustified and injurious to Bello’s reputation, also issuing a perpetual injunction restraining her from making further defamatory remarks. Akpoti-Uduaghan has rejected the judgment, insisting her statements were made in good faith and in the public interest, and has vowed to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

WapTV Expands Library With New Nigerian Movies

WapTV has acquired the broadcast rights to hundreds of Nigerian films across English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba languages, with the new content set to begin airing from May 2, 2026, featuring top Nollywood stars such as Rita Dominic, Odunlade Adekola, and Segun Arinze. The move, according to the channel’s management, is aimed at strengthening its commitment to delivering high-quality, culturally relevant, family-friendly indigenous content to viewers across Nigeria and other African countries.

Priscilla Ojo Urges Men to Speak Up About Emotional Struggles

Priscilla Ojo has called on men to be more open about their emotional struggles, noting that while women are generally encouraged to express their feelings, men are often pressured by society to suppress theirs, which can become overwhelming over time. Speaking in an interview, she highlighted how sharing emotions can provide relief and improve mental well-being, stressing that many men suffer in silence due to expectations placed on them.