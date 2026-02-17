Top 5 Stories Of The Day | El-Rufai Detained by EFCC Over ₦432bn Corruption Investigation

From Reality TV to Real Longevity: How Bisola Aiyeola Turned Big Brother Naija Into Industry Power

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El‑Rufai was detained on Monday night at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja after hours of questioning. He had earlier honoured an invitation at around 10 am and was questioned about alleged financial misconduct involving ₦432 billion.

Sources said the probe follows a 2024 report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly accusing his administration of misusing loans, breaching contract rules, and worsening the state’s debt. Investigators are also examining claims linked to the alleged bugging of Nuhu Ribadu’s phone.

The EFCC confirmed El-Rufai honoured its invitation but gave no details. Officials said he remained in custody and could face prosecution, marking a major development in the former governor’s growing legal and political troubles.

Singer market fire victims to receive ₦8bn relief from FG and Governors

The federal government has approved ₦5bn to assist victims of the fire disaster at Singer Market in Kano. Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the support during a sympathy visit, saying the funds will help traders rebuild their businesses and restore economic activity.

In addition, the All Progressives Governors Forum, led by Hope Uzodimma, pledged ₦3bn to further support those affected by the incident. The combined intervention provides a total relief of ₦8bn.

Shettima said the approval came from Bola Tinubu, assuring victims that the federal government remains committed to helping them recover from the losses caused by the devastating fire.

No more visa stickers as the UK introduces digital visas for Nigerians

From 25 February 2026, Nigerians travelling to the United Kingdom will receive visas instead of passport stickers. The British High Commission said travellers will view their status online through a UK Visas and Immigration account, part of efforts to modernise systems.

Application steps remain unchanged. Applicants must still submit forms, provide biometrics at centres, and comply with the rules. The difference lies in issuance: visas are stored securely online rather than printed in passports.

According to Gill Lever in Abuja, e-visas improve security and speed. Existing sticker visas remain valid until expiry, while new approvals appear in applicants’ UKVI accounts for easier management.

Nigeria probes Temu over alleged misuse of millions of users’ data

Nigeria’s data regulator has opened an investigation into Temu over possible privacy breaches. Vincent Olatunji of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) ordered the probe after concerns that the platform’s activities may break national data protection law.

Babatunde Bamigboye said the concerns include surveillance, insufficient transparency, and unlawful cross-border data transfers. Early findings indicate that Temu processes the personal information of about 12.7 million Nigerians, raising questions about accountability and the proper handling of sensitive data.

The commission warned that processors working for non-compliant platforms risk penalties. It also noted its recent partnership with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to strengthen enforcement and better protect citizens’ personal information.

Study in Canada with a fully funded 2026 scholarship open to Nigerians

Fully funded scholarships are now open for Nigerian and other students to study in Canada in 2026. The programme covers bachelor’s, master’s, PhD, diploma, and certificate courses at top universities and colleges, offering students the opportunity to pursue education without financial burden.

The awards are funded by Global Affairs Canada and support a range of fields. These include engineering, computer science, health sciences, business, studies, social sciences, humanities, and policy, helping students develop skills needed for careers.

Officials said scholarships aim to expand access to world-class education and strengthen ties. Interested applicants must submit their applications by March 31 to be considered.