Top 5 Stories Of The Day | External Debt Servicing Rises to $2.78bn — CBN

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

External debt servicing rises to $2.78bn — CBN

Compared to the $1.81 billion recorded in 2023, Nigeria’s debt servicing in the first seven months of this year increased by 53.63 per cent ($971.47 million) to $2.78 billion.

This was revealed in the Weekly International Payments statistics on the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to CBN data, the largest amount of external debt servicing, $854.36 million, was consumed in May. This was followed by $560.51 million in January and $542 million in July.

The experts’ recommendation is to either cease borrowing entirely or to borrow money for capital projects rather than for personal use.

Tinubu meets Xi Jinping today, signs bilateral agreements

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Bola Tinubu are expected to meet in Beijing today, Tuesday.

On Thursday, President Tinubu departed Abuja for Beijing, China, for a major diplomatic trip.

The President’s schedule includes visits to significant Chinese businesses, such as Huawei Technologies and the China Railway and Construction Corporation, as was disclosed last week.

PDP Governors, Wike may clash as NWC meets on Wednesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, may be on the brink of collapse as the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meets on Wednesday.

The administration of Governor Fubara of Rivers State has been severely affected due to the political conflict between Wike and the sitting Governor, Fubara, both of whom are PDP members.

The feud between the duo has caused division in the state House of Assembly, leaving the state almost ungovernable for Governor Fubara.

10 protesters charged with treason remanded

Yesterday, The Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the remand of nine out of ten persons arrested during the August 1 #EndBadGovernance protest at the Keffi Correctional Centre in Nasarawa state.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit treason, inciting violence, attacking public institutions and instigating mutiny against the Federal Government.

The judge ordered that the tenth suspect, Angel Innocent, the only female be remanded in Suleja prison, Niger State.

The defendants will remain in custody until September 11, pending bail.

FG donates 20 CNG buses to Oyo State Government

The federal government handed over 20 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to the Oyo state government.

According to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this initiative was to lessen the effect of fuel subsidy removal and promote a safer, cleaner and more reliable country.

Since fuel has become gold for Nigerians, the president has sought other methods of relieving the people’s mode of transportation at an affordable price with the use of CNG vehicles.