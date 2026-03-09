Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Fuel Price Rises Again as NNPC Raises it to ₦1,082 per Litre

Fuel price rises again as NNPC raises it to ₦1,082 per litre

NiDCOM demands release of 42 Nigerians arrested in Mozambique

Police name DCP Anthony Placid as new NPF Spokesman

Teni pushes past security to reach VIPs at IWD event

Peter Obi criticises politicians for neglect on insecurity but focusing on elections

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Fuel price rises again as NNPC raises it to ₦1,082 per litre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased the pump price of petrol for the second time in less than 24 hours. Several stations in Abuja raised the price of petrol from ₦967 to ₦1,082 per litre on Sunday.

The adjustment followed another hike by the Dangote Refinery, which raised its gantry price by ₦121 per litre. The refinery had only days earlier added ₦100 to the price supplied to fuel marketers.

Industry observers link the increases to rising global crude prices, driven partly by tensions involving Iran, United States and Israel in the Middle East.

NiDCOM demands release of 42 Nigerians arrested in Mozambique

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has called for the immediate release of 42 Nigerians arrested at a spare parts market in Mozambique, describing the incident as a possible xenophobic action.

Commission chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the arrests were disturbing, especially as no clear offence has reportedly been brought against the affected individuals. She urged authorities to either free them or formally charge them in court.

The commission said the Nigerians were allegedly singled out while others at the market were left alone. Some detainees were reportedly beaten, had their belongings taken and now require medical attention.

Police name DCP Anthony Placid as new NPF Spokesman

Olatunji Rilwan Disu has approved the appointment of Anthony Okon Placid as the new Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

The announcement ends speculation over the position following online reports that the former spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, had been removed without official confirmation. Hundeyin confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday while introducing his successor.

Placid, born in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has served in several roles covering operations, intelligence, and training. He holds degrees from the University of Uyo and the University of Jos, as well as a law degree from the National Open University of Nigeria.

Teni pushes past security to reach VIPs at IWD event

A video circulating online shows Teni pushing past security officers to access the VIP section at a political event in Akwa Ibom State.

The singer was performing her hit song Case when she attempted to approach the dignitaries’ area. Security personnel tried to stop her, but she eventually reached the section where Oluremi Tinubu, Umo Eno, and Godswill Akpabio were seated.

After gaining access, Teni interacted with Akpabio and Eno, urging them to sing along before switching to another song during the performance.

Peter Obi criticises politicians for neglect on insecurity but focusing on elections

Peter Obi has criticised the country’s political leaders for focusing on future elections while insecurity continues to spread across Nigeria.

In a statement shared on social media, Obi said the nation is “clearly under siege,” pointing to the recent attack on the Ngoshe community in Borno State, where terrorists reportedly killed soldiers and civilians and abducted many residents.

He also highlighted insecurity in Nasarawa State, Kogi State, and Benue State, saying armed groups are taking over farms and forests. Obi added that the sacrifices of soldiers should be honoured, not ignored, by national leaders.

