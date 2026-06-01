Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Governors Ask Tinubu to Raise Minimum Wage to ₦100,000

Governors ask Tinubu to raise minimum wage to ₦100,000

Student recounts how she escaped the Oyo school attack

Davido, Spyro and Skepta speak out over Nigeria’s growing insecurity

Jay-Z returns to the stage and fires at Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Ye during performance

Backrooms becomes A24’s biggest horror opening, hits $118m globally

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Governors ask Tinubu to raise minimum wage to ₦100,000

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider increasing the national minimum wage from ₦70,000 to ₦100,000. The appeal was made by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, chairman of the NGF, during a meeting between the president and state governors in Lagos.

AbdulRazaq said the proposed increase was necessary because of inflation, rising living costs, and the growing financial burden on Nigerian workers. He also praised Tinubu for removing the petrol subsidy, describing the decision as a difficult but courageous step that few political leaders would have been willing to take.

The governor further revealed that state governments had anticipated widespread protests following the subsidy removal and had mobilised security agencies across the country in preparation. According to him, governors held emergency security meetings because they expected serious unrest, but the protests they feared did not occur after the policy was implemented.

Student recounts how she escaped the Oyo school attack

Fear and uncertainty continue to affect residents of communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State following the coordinated attack on three schools on May 15. One of the survivors, a student identified as Aminat, recounted how gunmen invaded her school while students were writing examinations.

She said panic broke out after gunshots were heard, forcing pupils and teachers to flee into nearby bushes. According to her, the confusion led to many students becoming separated from their families, and her elder brother has remained missing since the attack.

Residents said the attackers struck schools in Ahoro-Esin-Ile, Yawota, and Alawusa at about the same time, leaving behind abandoned books, school bags, and other belongings. The incident has deepened fears among parents and community members, many of whom are now worried about the safety of children attending schools in the affected areas.

Davido, Spyro and Skepta speak out over Nigeria’s growing insecurity

Nigerian music star Davido has said entertainers need to do more to speak out about the country’s worsening security situation. In a post on X, the singer said that celebrities, including himself, should use their platforms to draw attention to the challenges Nigerians face. According to him, there is too much injustice in the country, and public figures cannot remain silent.

His comments came shortly after fellow artiste Spyro urged leading musicians and public figures to raise their voices on national issues. In recent weeks, several celebrities have expressed concern about insecurity and called on the government to take stronger action to protect lives and property across the country.

In the same light, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta has also joined the conversation. He recently criticised the state of the nation and questioned how much more hardship Nigerians should endure. The rapper called for global support for Nigerians and said he would continue speaking out against injustice whenever he has the opportunity.

Jay-Z returns to the stage and fires at Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Ye during performance

Hip-hop icon Jay-Z made a rare solo appearance at the annual Roots Picnic on Saturday, delivering a performance that quickly became one of the festival’s biggest talking points. Backed by The Roots, the rapper performed cinematic versions of some of his classic hits before debuting new material packed with pointed lyrics aimed at several figures in the music industry.

The set opened with “Hovi Baby” from his album “The Blueprint 2: The Gift & the Curse” before transitioning into a freestyle that referenced a number of artists and former associates. Among those seemingly targeted were Ye, Nicki Minaj, Drake, former Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash, and Tory Lanez. The performance reignited conversations about long-running tensions within hip-hop, particularly between Jay-Z and Drake.

One of the night’s most discussed moments came when Jay-Z appeared to respond to lyrics Drake recently directed at him on songs from the album ICEMAN. In his freestyle, Jay-Z dismissed comparisons between himself and younger rap stars, suggesting his legacy and accomplishments place him in a different category. Videos from the event quickly spread across social media, fueling debate among fans about the latest chapter in the ongoing rivalry between two of rap’s most influential figures.

Backrooms becomes A24’s biggest horror opening, hits $118m globally

A24’s latest horror film, Backrooms, directed by 20-year-old YouTube filmmaker Kane Parsons, has opened to a staggering $81.4 million domestically and $118 million globally in its debut weekend, according to Comscore.

Produced by A24, the film now holds the record for the studio’s biggest opening weekend ever, marking a major milestone in what has already been a breakout year for horror at the box office.

The success also cements Parsons’ rapid rise from viral internet creator to mainstream filmmaker, with Backrooms now surpassing earlier A24 hits like Hereditary and Uncut Gems in opening momentum and establishing itself as the studio’s strongest commercial debut to date.