Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Minister of Power Claims the Power Sector Needs $10 Billion to Achieve 24-hour Electricity in Nigeria

Minister of Power claims the power sector needs $10 billion to achieve 24-hour electricity in Nigeria

Dangote and NNPC sign a 10-year gas supply deal

NCDC records 174 LASSA Fever deaths with 1000 cases across the country

NYSC announces online registration date of Batch C, Stream 1

Erasmus Mundus CLMCE offers scholarships for Nigerians to study in Europe

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has announced that Nigeria requires $10 billion to achieve uninterrupted power supply in the country. He revealed that the federal government relied on public-private partnerships to fix the rift in the power sector.

According to the minister, attacks and vandalism on transmission facilities and other infrastructure are among the significant issues the power sector faces.

“Achieving 24-hour power supply within 10 years requires a funding commitment of around $10 billion, which the government alone cannot provide,” he said.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) have signed a 10-year gas supply deal.

The gas sale and purchase agreement (GSPA), signed at the head office of Dangote in Lagos, highlights the supply of natural gas for power generation and feedstock at the refinery.

The deal, signed by Justin Ezeala, the managing director of NGML, and Aliko Dangote, the president and CEO of the Dangote Group, states that the NGML will provide Dangote with 100 million standard cubic feet per day for the next ten years.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there have been about 174 deaths from Lassa fever so far in the year 2024, with a case count of 1000 cases in the country.

The director-general of the NCDC, Jide Idris made the revelation at a press conference, saying that 28 states out of 36 recorded Lassa fever cases in the year, and 68% of the reported cases were confirmed from states like Edo, Bauchi, and Ondo while 32% of the confirmed reported cases were from the other 25 states.

“In 2024 alone, we have seen a worrying increase in cases and deaths from Lassa fever across 28 states, with over 1,000 confirmed cases and 174 deaths reported,”

“Healthcare workers are also not excluded as there is a high chance of infection if proper infection prevention and control measures are not observed, and experienced healthcare workers may die, further straining the country’s already insufficient human resources for health.”

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the registration date for the 2024 Batch C, Stream 1 will begin on November 14, 2024.

The information was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, November 13. However, prospective corps members have complained about the late release of the names in the senate list, among other complaints.

Erasmus Mundus CLMCE is open to interested Nigerian students seeking admission for their graduate degrees in international universities.

The scholarship will provide a two-year fully funded tuition, accommodation, travel costs, and monthly stipends in universities in Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK, France, and Poland.

The deadline for application is January 24, 2025. To learn more about the eligibility and requirements, follow the link to the scholarship website.