Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigerians Lament as Kerosene Price Hits ₦2,000/litre

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerians have begun to lament about the price of kerosene rising to ₦2,000/litre as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that it had seen an increase in the price.

The NBS reported that the average retail price per litre of the Household Kerosene (HHK) increased ₦1,957 in October 2024.

However, according to State-wise analysis, the highest kerosene prices recorded was ₦2,875/litre in Abuja followed by ₦2,518/litre in Akwa Ibom and ₦2,500/litre in Kaduna State.

President Bola Tinubu approved swapping the pro-chancellors and chairmen of the governing councils of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) and Federal University Lokoja.

A statement was released on Wednesday, 20 November by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga who revealed that Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, who previously served as the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University, in Lokoja, has been transferred to Federal University in Oye-Ekiti, while Engineer Kayode Ojo, who previously held a similar position at Oye-Ekiti, will continue the role in Lokoja.

“This strategic change is part of President Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities,” the statement reads.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has blamed leaders of Northern Nigeria for the major reasons why the region is what it is today.

The organisation accused the Northern leaders and not President Bola Tinubu of their poor socio-economic policies and the result of its underdevelopment in the region.

The Chairman of the socio-political organisation, Mamman Mike Osuman, claimed that in over three decades, the three Northern geopolitical zones, Northwest, Northcentral and Northeast, have all severely battled the emergence of insecurity, banditry, and socio-economic challenges, including poverty, mass unemployment and poor infrastructures.

A USA-based Nigerian by the name of Ifeanyi Ozoh has been sentenced to 72 months (six years) in prison for his illicit role in a $6 million bribery scheme aimed at defrauding Medicaid, an insurance company, through kickbacks.

The 54-year-old Nigerian man was also ordered to pay a restitution fee of $4.9 million to the insurance company with a three-year post-release supervision.

“A 54-year-old man has been sentenced following his conviction for conspiring to pay and receive health care kickbacks and payment of kickbacks to marketers, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani,” the court report reads.

The landing cost of petrol in Nigeria has reduced citing the significant change in the foreign exchange rate as reports from the NNPC and other oil marketers revealed that landing cost went from ₦977/litre to ₦935/litre.

The announcement of the reduction in landing cost can be seen in the price sale of petrol in most states across the country, bringing the price per litre to less than ₦1,100.