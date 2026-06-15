Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Petrol Could Reduce to ₦900 Per Litre as Global Oil Prices Ease

Petrol could reduce to ₦900 per litre as global oil prices ease

Senator Natasha backs Oluyede ahead of Ekiti governorship poll

I cried when I saw Mayorkun with Davido’s team—Toyin Adewale

Tyra Banks sues Netflix over ‘misleading’ documentary edit

Trump tells Putin Ukraine peace deal is “vital”

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Petrol could reduce to ₦900 per litre as global oil prices ease

Petrol prices in Nigeria may fall to about ₦900 per litre if the proposed peace deal between the United States and Iran succeeds and global crude oil prices continue to decline. The expectation follows recent signs of easing tensions in the Middle East, which have pushed oil prices lower.

During the conflict, crude prices surged above $100 per barrel, driving fuel costs higher across several countries. In Nigeria, petrol prices rose from around N830 per litre to as much as ₦1,300 per litre, while diesel and aviation fuel also recorded sharp increases.

Industry experts believe sustained declines in crude prices could lead to further reductions by local refiners, including Dangote Petroleum Refinery. Although existing crude stocks bought at higher prices may delay immediate cuts, sources say petrol selling for ₦900 per litre remains possible if the market continues to stabilise.

Senator Natasha backs Oluyede ahead of Ekiti governorship poll

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has urged Ekiti voters to support PDP governorship candidate Wole Oluyede in the June 20 election, describing him as the best person to lead the state.

Speaking at the PDP’s final campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, she stressed the importance of electing capable leaders who can deliver good governance and improve the lives of citizens. The event attracted party leaders and supporters from across the state.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said she was impressed by Oluyede during the party’s screening process, praising his intelligence and calm approach. She added that her visit also reflected her support for women, young people and members of the Ebira community living in Ekiti.

I cried when I saw Mayorkun with Davido’s team—Toyin Adewale

Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale has recalled becoming emotional when she first saw her son, Mayorkun, working alongside Afrobeats star Davido and his DMW team.

Speaking in an interview, Adewale revealed that she was present when Davido called Mayorkun and invited him to the studio. The opportunity eventually led to the recording of Eleko, the hit track that launched the singer’s career. She said she stepped aside and cried tears of gratitude after seeing how far her son had come.

The actress also praised Davido and his team for their kindness and respect, recalling how warmly they welcomed her and addressed her as “Mummy.” Adewale noted that Mayorkun had always loved music and writing poetry from a young age, and she expressed gratitude to everyone who supported his journey to success.

Tyra Banks sues Netflix over ‘misleading’ documentary edit

Supermodel and television host Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix, accusing the streaming platform of misrepresenting her in the docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

According to court documents, Banks claims producers used only 16 minutes of a three-hour interview and selectively edited her comments to create a misleading portrayal. She argues that the series falsely suggests she ignored and later forgot about a serious safety incident involving a contestant on America’s Next Top Model. Banks maintains that she was unaware of the specific allegations before the interview and says the final edit unfairly damaged her reputation.

The lawsuit also alleges that Banks was not allowed to view the completed documentary until a day before its February 2026 premiere, despite promotional campaigns already being underway. She further claims that her image was used in marketing materials and soundtrack artwork without her consent.

Trump tells Putin Ukraine peace deal is “vital”

US President Donald Trump has reportedly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that ending the war in Ukraine is essential during a 55-minute phone conversation held on Sunday.

According to Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, Trump stressed the importance of an immediate halt to hostilities and said he was ready to work with European partners and Kyiv to support peace efforts. The discussion is said to be linked to upcoming talks at the G7 summit in France.

Ushakov also noted that Trump mentioned progress toward an agreement on the Iran conflict and suggested that a rapid resolution of global tensions could open the door to improved US–Russia relations.