Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Petrol Nears ₦1,400 as Businesses, NLC, and OPC Lament the Crisis

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Petrol nears ₦1,400 as businesses, NLC, and OPC lament the crisis

Soludo appoints Chiamaka Nnake as the first female SSG in Anambra

‘Don’t start what you can’t finish,’ Wike at loggerheads with Makinde

DJ Pretty Play completes 288-hour Guinness World Record attempt despite setback

Baba Ijesha breaks silence on Bobrisky’s prison controversy

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Petrol nears ₦1,400 as businesses, NLC, and OPC lament the crisis

Rising fuel costs are sparking concern across Nigeria, as petrol prices approach ₦1,400 per litre in some areas, prompting warnings from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and private sector groups.

The increase follows repeated hikes by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, pushing prices from about ₦839 to over ₦1,300 within weeks. Costs vary by location, with higher rates reported in northern regions.

Experts link the surge to tensions in the Middle East and rising crude oil prices. Stakeholders are calling for urgent government relief, though regulators insist prices cannot be controlled in a deregulated market.

Soludo appoints Chiamaka Nnake as the first female SSG in Anambra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has made a historic move by naming Chiamaka Nnake as the secretary to the state government in Anambra State.

The announcement was made by his aide, Christian Aburime, noting that Nnake is the first woman to hold the role in the state.

Nnake, 39, previously served as commissioner for budget and economic planning. She has also held key positions across state agencies, contributing to development planning and economic growth.

‘Don’t start what you can’t finish,’ Wike at loggerheads with Makinde

Fresh tension has emerged in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Nyesom Wike takes a swipe at Seyi Makinde over the party’s internal crisis.

The conflict arises after a court decision declared the party’s 2025 convention invalid, widening the fight between opposing groups. Makinde had previously claimed that Wike’s group supported President Bola Tinubu.

Responding, Wike warned Makinde against provoking a battle he cannot win. Party leaders, however, insist efforts at reconciliation continue ahead of key decisions for the 2027 elections.

DJ PrettyPlay completes 288-hour Guinness World Record attempt despite setback

Nigerian DJ Princess Ntuk Williams has completed a 288-hour marathon set in a bid to break the Guinness World Records for longest club DJing.

She began the challenge on March 11 in Lekki, Lagos, pushing through days of continuous performance. The attempt followed an earlier disqualification after a rule breach.

Supported by celebrities including D’banj and Ini Edo, her feat now awaits official verification, with the current record standing at 244 hours.

Baba Ijesha breaks silence on Bobrisky’s prison controversy

Nigerian actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka has dismissed claims that Bobrisky received special treatment while serving a prison sentence.

Speaking in an interview, he said she remained in custody throughout and struggled in the early days. He rejected reports that she stayed in a hotel, insisting he witnessed events firsthand.

The claims follow controversy involving activist VeryDarkMan and allegations Bobrisky denied. Baba Ijesha described her as generous, saying public perception does not reflect her real character.