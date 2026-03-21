Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Petrol Prices Rise to ₦1,245/litre as Dangote Refinery Hikes Price

Business Move or Lifestyle Change? Why More Nigerian Artists Are Moving to the U.S.

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Petrol Prices rise to ₦1,245/litre as Dangote Refinery hikes price

Over 8,000 inmates freed as Nigeria deals with prison overcrowding

Nigeria clarifies UK deportation deal as Nigerians speak up

Pa James praises Wale Adenuga as he reflects on his career boost

Hollywood icon Chuck Norris dies at 86

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Petrol Prices rise to ₦1,245/litre as Dangote Refinery hikes price

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced yet another increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, blaming worsening global geopolitical tensions for the decision.

This is the fourth hike in March alone. Petrol has climbed sharply from roughly ₦774 per litre to ₦875, then ₦995, ₦1,175, and now ₦1,245 per litre.

The gantry price rose by ₦70 per litre, while the coastal price jumped from ₦1,512,648 to ₦1,606,518 per metric tonne. The new prices took effect from midnight on Saturday.

Over 8,000 inmates freed as Nigeria deals with prison overcrowding

Efforts to ease congestion in Nigeria’s correctional centres have led to over 8,300 inmates being pardoned or having sentences reduced between 2022 and 2026, according to data from the Nigerian Correctional Service and state authorities.

The highest number was recorded in 2023, when more than 4,600 inmates gained relief, largely due to a nationwide initiative backed by the federal government and private donors to settle court fines.

Despite this, overcrowding persists, with over 50,000 inmates still awaiting trial. Many face serious charges, and delays in investigations and court proceedings continue to slow the delivery of justice.

Nigeria clarifies UK deportation deal as Nigerians speak up

Authorities have said the new deportation agreement with the United Kingdom applies only to Nigerian citizens without legal status, not foreign nationals.

In a statement, presidential aide Temitope Ajayi explained that those affected include failed asylum seekers, criminals, and visa overstayers who are Nigerians. He stressed that the country will not accept non-citizens.

Officials added that returnees will be treated with dignity under Nigerian law. The deal also allows the use of UK-issued identification for returns, with each case subject to proper verification in Nigeria.

Pa James praises Wale Adenuga as he reflects on his career boost

Veteran actor Kayode Olasehinde has spoken about his relationship with Wale Adenuga, saying their collaboration helped shape his career.

In an interview with Lucky Udu, the actor said working on Papa Ajasco and Company brought him more fame than his earlier roles in Yoruba films. He also noted that Adenuga supported him financially.

Olasehinde added that although he still works with the producer, filming is less frequent now, with long gaps between shoots despite their ongoing professional relationship.

Hollywood icon Chuck Norris dies at 86

American martial artist and actor Chuck Norris has died at 86. His family confirmed he passed away peacefully in Hawaii after a recent hospital stay, surrounded by loved ones.

In a statement, they described him as a devoted family man who inspired millions through his discipline, faith, and career. They also asked for privacy while mourning his loss.

Norris rose to fame after starring with Bruce Lee in Way of the Dragon. He later appeared in films such as Missing in Action and the series Walker, Texas Ranger.