Trove Finance truly goes global with new app launch

Company launches Trading-as-as-Service, Peer-to-Peer Funds Transfer, Trove Card Services, Trove for Business, Trove University, Stock Gifting, & Price Movement Alerts.

In a virtual launch greeted with pomp and pageantry, Trove finance unveiled its new app Trove 2.0 and its new website.

As the pioneer micro-investing platform in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), the startup is

showing no signs of easing off as it rolled out an innovative suite of new products.

Trove’s Trading-as-a-Service

Trove launched Trading-as-a-Service (TaaS) to allow banks, asset managers, and fintechs

to seamlessly integrate the trading of American, Chinese, and Nigerian stocks and ETFs

through a proprietary easy-to-use API. Trove’s TaaS hosts the full capabilities of a fully

functioning trading app from onboarding, compliance, original research, education, to

other wealth management tools. This means anyone can launch a trading app with very

few lines of code, courtesy of Trove.

Peer-to-Peer Funds Transfer & Stocks Gifting

Users can now send up to $5,000 to other Trove users at zero cost. Even more, users can

gift stocks with a maximum value of $5,000 to users and non-users of Trove.

The New Wallet System & Debit Cards

Trove has reimagined its wallet system to become “The Vault” to power more money

operations for its users. While funds in users’ wallets could be used for trading, users also

get access to a debit card – virtual or physical – powered by MasterCard, to utilise funds

in their wallets to make purchases and withdrawals anywhere in the world. Additionally,

users can initiate bills payments for their daily needs like Netflix, Apple Music, Amazon

purchases, and social media ads payments (for our small business owners).

Trove for Business

Trove for Business ensures your business can now own other businesses. This B2B facing

product is targeted to enable corporates, small businesses, cooperatives, and Trusts trade

& own stocks and ETFs without any personal liabilities involved.

Trove University

Trove University is the education arm of Trove Finance with a goal to dispense financial

education to a million Africans in the form of classes, cohort programmes, bite-sized

explainers, and talk shows. This on-demand product comes at zero cost and is available

to all Trove users across the continent.

Real-Time Pricing & Proprietary Price Alerts

The startup also unveiled a proprietary price movement alerts system that tips off the user

of any major real-time change in the prices of stocks in the user’s portfolio and watchlist.

This is relevant as the startup doubled the number of stocks available to users in the new

release.

“Actualising Trove 2.0 required us to stretch as a team. We set out with the guiding

principle to bring more possibilities to our users and break new grounds. Underserved

customer segments, traditional financial institutions, and fintechs can now expand their

service offerings with our Trading-as-a-Service APIs. Corporate entities can also now

have access to intelligent trading offerings.

“We believe every entity – personal or corporate, regardless of size – deserves to be a part

of Trove’s world of possibilities. And we are glad to have achieved exactly that, ” Desayo

Ajisegiri, the Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer (COO), beamed.

Trove finance is the answer to Africa’s access to global investment opportunities

While revelling in the moment stating that “Trove finance is the answer to Africa’s access

to global investment opportunities”, Oluwatomi Solanke, CEO, hints that this upgrade

is only a step in the long evolutionary process for Trove. Between this launch and its next announcement, the ambitious CEO stated that his team’s focus is “proliferating access to global investment opportunities to all of Africa, one country at a time”.