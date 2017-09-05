Trump allows Japan and South Korea to buy highly advanced weapons over North Korea’s defiance

In further response to North Korea’s latest missile test, President Trump has given permission to Japan and South Korea to purchase sophisticated military equipment in-order to afford them advance capabilities in the wake of Kim Jong-un’s threats.

Mr Trump had earlier in collaboration with South Korea resolved to a combative measure to the growing North Korea’s test of its nuclear arms. The US also threatened to cut trades with any country doing business with the other pair of the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea in its own attempt engaged in a live-fire military drill simulative of the North’s nuclear site in a bid to send a fierce warning to the regime.

However, President Trump who had said all options are on the table to deal with North Korea is not loosing a night sleep over what he called “The rogue regime”

He wrote on his Twitter page this afternoon, “I am allowing Japan & South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States”.

