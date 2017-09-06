Trump deploys officials to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

In his latest reaction to the terrific Hurricane Irma which made landfall in the Caribbean islands this morning and expected to reach Florida by weekend, President Trump has ensured officials are on ground to put necessary measures in preparation for the impending danger.

The President was in Texas last week in a show of solidarity and support and extending every possible help to cushion the effect of the devastating stormy downpour which caused huge infrastructure damage, rendered over 30,000 homeless and recorded about 30 deaths.

Mr Trump who announced his rekindled effort at another Hurricane would be looking forward to ensure a moderate effect and avert the kind of devastation recorded in Texas and Louisiana last week after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

He wrote through his Twitter page, “Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary!”

Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

In another tweet, he wrote, “Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!”

Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017