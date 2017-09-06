Terrific Hurricane Irma makes landfall

The feared Hurricane and the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history “Hurricane Irma” has eventually made landfall in the Caribbean islands early this morning, Fox news reports.

Greater than Hurricane Harvey which ravaged Texas and Louisiana last week, Irma is a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 m.p.h., the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami disclosed.

Also in a notification, The National Weather Service said the eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda around 1:47 a.m, with residents confirming over local radio that phone lines went down as the eye made way.

The weather service also said the wind appears to be heading on a west-northwest path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before a possible struck on Florida over the weekend.

Authorities on the Leeward Islands of Antigua and Barbuda cut power as a precautionary measure and further urged residents to take shelter indoors as they braced for Hurricane Irma’s first landfall today while reposing confidence in God with the statement “May God protect us all”.

People in Florida are already stocking up on drinking water and other supplies with a possible Hurricane struck in view.

The State Governor, Rick Scott who declared a state of emergency yesterday across the state has activated 100 members of the Florida National Guard to be deployed across the state, with an order of 7,000 National Guard members to report for duty on Friday when the storm could approach the state.