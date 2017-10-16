Trump hopes Hillary Clinton contests in 2020

U.S. President, Donald Trump has expressed his desire to see his opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton run for the position come 2020.

The President in a tweet said he hopes the former Secretary of State who he called “crooked” contests in 2020.

Clinton, an experienced public servant and erudite politician suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Trump, a businessman with no political experience in the last election.

“I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, “I hope so!”, the president wrote in a tweet.

