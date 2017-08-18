Trump says Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert to stop any trouble

U.S. President Donald Trump says Homeland Security and law enforcement officers are ready to spot any form of trouble in the country.

In a tweet Friday, Trump said, “Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before!”

Trump’s tweet may be connected with the terrorist attack in Barcelona Thursday which has left 13 people dead.The

While reacting to the attack, Trump who condemned the incident assured Spain of the readiness of the United States to help.

“The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!”

