Trump’s immigration reforms to yield $1 trillion by 2027

by Adedotun Michael

An extensive report by the Heritage Foundation has revealed that President Donald Trump’s merit immigration reform will save $1 trillion in various taxpayer-funded welfare and aid programs, Breitbart reports.

The $1 trillion cost-saving will be gained by halving one decade’s inflow of unskilled immigrants who will be dependent on taxpayer aid during their working years and in their old age which will, in turn, generate $3,000 saving for each American.

The Heritage report written by Robert Rector, the Foundation’s in-house expert on immigration leaned on the data and analysis validated in September 2016 by the prestigious National Academics of Sciences. The panel of pro-immigration experts proved that, “low-skill immigrants are very expensive for taxpayers. They are so expensive that American taxpayers are virtually depositing at least $140,000 in a bank at 3 percent interest as soon as each low-skill migrant arrives”.

The full report stated thus, “To cover the future cost of one year’s inflow of low-skill immigrants, the government would need to immediately raise taxes by a lump sum of $67 billion, put the money in the bank earning interest at the inflation rate plus 3 percent, and use the interest and principal to cover long-term costs. ($67 billion equals around $800 for each U.S. household currently paying federal income tax.).

“Of course, in the next year another 470,000 would arrive, requiring another lump sum payment of $800 per taxpaying household. The year after, another 470,000 will arrive requiring another $800 per taxpaying household, and so on…”

The report stressed further, “The future net outlays (benefits given less taxes paid) for the inflow of 4.7 million low-skill immigrants will be around $1.9 trillion (in constant 2012 dollars).

“Trump’s merit immigration reform would trim future legal low-skill immigration by roughly 50 percent in one decade, so saving taxpayers at least $1 trillion over the next 75 years”.