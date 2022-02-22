See the most popular TV stations in Abuja

Television is here to stay. No matter whichever ‘other’ options stand in the way of television leading the screen space, television is yet the best option for your campaigns. It is one of the best ways to reach an audience in literally no time. Studies have found that TV is the most trustworthy method of advertising, which also has the power to have the largest impact on sales.

It is this power of Television that inspired our list of TV stations in Abuja:

African Independent Television (AIT)

Channels Television

Independent Television-ITV Abuja

Kaftan Television

Nigeria Television Authority

Silverbird Television

Oak TV

Africa Health TV

African Independent Television (AIT)

Africa Independent Television (AIT) is a privately owned television broadcaster in Nigeria. It operates Free To Air in Nigeria as the largest privately operated terrestrial television network with stations in twenty-four out of thirty-six states in Nigeria. AIT is also broadcast via satellite television from its operational headquarters in Abuja. AIT is a subsidiary of Daar Communications plc, available throughout Africa, and via Dish Network to North America.

Channels Television

Channels Television is a Nigerian independent 24-hour news and media television channel headquartered in Lagos, but has a branch in Abuja. Its primary focus is producing news and current affairs programs on Nigerian domestic issues. Channels Television’s team has produced feature programs, which have received commendation throughout the country.

Independent Television (ITV)

In March 27, 1997, when Independent Television started transmission of programmes on Channel 22 with its slogan, “Certainly the Best”, the station radically changed the horizon of broadcasting in Nigeria. It was a local Station but with a new vision to expand the frontiers of broadcasting in the new millennium.

Kaftan Television

King Adebayo Film and Theatre Arts Network Television (KAFTAN TV) is a Nigerian independent 24-hour television channel. Established in December 2016, it is operated by KAFTAN TV Ventures, a trading and joint venture company headquartered in Ondo City, Ondo State, with additional offices in Lagos and Abuja.

Nigeria Television Authority (NTA)

The Nigerian Television Authority or NTA is a Nigerian government-owned and partly commercial broadcaster. The NTA runs the largest television network in Nigeria with stations in several parts of the country. It is widely viewed as the “authentic voice” of the Nigerian government.

Silverbird Television

The Silverbird Group was established in 1980 by Ben Murray-Bruce and has gone on to be one of the most popular entertainment companies in Nigeria and beyond. The company is the official organiser of MBGN and Mr Nigeria. Silverbird Television commenced transmission in Lagos in 2003.

Oak TV

Oak TV is the foremost Nigeria internet television media platform providing the latest news, forecasts and updates about the happenings within the country and beyond.

Africa Health TV

Africa Health TV is the first Nigerian television station and Africa’s first 24-hour health television channel broadcasting on Startimes, GoTV and DaarSat, renowned for delivering up-to-date health information from across the world.