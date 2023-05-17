US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Calls President-elect Bola Tinubu, Vows to Bolster US-Nigeria Relations

In a bid to bolster the longstanding relationship between the United States and Nigeria, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu. This announcement follows a recent conversation between Blinken and Tinubu, who is currently in France, according to Matthew Miller, the US Department of State spokesperson.

During their discussion, Blinken and Tinubu highlighted the significance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, the continuation of comprehensive security cooperation, and the implementation of reforms to support economic growth.

Miller conveyed the details of their conversation, stating, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke this morning with Nigerian President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emphasize his continued commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.”

Recognizing the foundation of the US-Nigeria partnership, Blinken emphasized the shared interests and strong people-to-people ties that underpin the relationship. He expressed his belief that these connections should continue to thrive throughout President-elect Tinubu’s tenure.

Blinken stressed the importance of inclusive leadership that encompasses the interests of all Nigerians, sustained collaboration on comprehensive security measures, and the implementation of reforms aimed at fostering economic growth.

The announcement comes shortly after the United States imposed visa restrictions on individuals in Nigeria who allegedly disrupted the recently concluded elections.

The US cited involvement in voter threats, results manipulation, physical violence, and activities that undermined democracy as the basis for these restrictions. However, the specific individuals affected by the visa restrictions have not been publicly disclosed.

It is worth noting that Tinubu emerged as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Nevertheless, other opponents have filed petitions to challenge the outcome.